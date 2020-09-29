Euro investors pour €124bn into markets in July: EFAMA

European investors poured €124bn (£112bn) into investment funds in July – up by nearly 15% on June’s figures, according to the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA).

The EU trade body's monthly fund flows data reported that flows into UCITS funds accounted for €109bn of this total, up from €100bn the previous month.

However, sales were dominated by money market funds, reflecting uncertainty about the path of the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Money market funds brought in €59bn during July, up from €48bn the previous month. Equity and bond funds reported inflows but in both cases the figures were lower than June.

Equity UCITS funds brought in €13bn of net new money, down from €17bn in June, while bond fund sales totaled €22bn, down from €30bn.

Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research, commented: "Solid net inflows into long-term UCITS indicate overall investors' confidence about the investment outlook in July, despite the risks posed by the Covid-19 crisis.

"At the same time, the sustained net inflows into money market funds confirm that a certain degree of caution prevailed among investors."

Multi-asset UCITS funds recorded inflows of €13bn, up from just €3bn in June. Inflows to alternative investment funds (AIFs) hit €15bn, more than double the previous month's total.

Total assets across UCITS funds and AIFs increased by 1.1% during July to reach €17.35trn.

Data from the Investment Association published at the start of this month revealed overall net retail sales of £1.8bn for July, dominated by bond funds, while equity funds saw significant outflows.

Institutional sales totaled £5.7bn for the month, the data showed.