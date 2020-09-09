PGIM Fixed Income hires from Allianz GI for new ESG research head

Unanyants-Jackson will manage further strategic integration of ESG research across all elements of PGIM Fixed Income

PGIM Fixed Income has hired Allianz Global Investors’ Eugenia Unanyants-Jackson for a newly created head of ESG research role.

Unanyants-Jackson will join the firm, a division of US asset manager PGIM with $920bn AUM, immediately in its London office and report to head of credit Rich Greenwood, who is also head of the company's London office.

In the role, PGIM said Unanyants-Jackson would be responsible for managing further strategic integration of ESG research across all elements of PGIM Fixed Income, as well as co-chairing the ESG committee alongside head of global investment grade credit research Temple Houston. The committee governs the business's ESG approach.

Q&A with PGIM Fixed Income's chief economist Nathan Sheets

Greenwood said the role was developed to broaden PGIM Fixed Income's ESG capabilities in order ot "provide our clients with the type of world class actively managed products they have come to expect from us".

"We are delighted that Eugenia has chosen to join us, bringing with her over a decade of specialist expertise in sustainable investment and ESG," he added.

The business recently launched its first fund - the PGIM Global Corporate ESG Bond fund - in a suite of dedicated ESG UCITS strategies.

Unanyants-Jackson had been global head of ESG research at Allianz since 2016, leading on the implementation of ESG integration across fundamental equity and fixed income strategies.

PGIM Fixed Income: Credit where credit analysis is due

Before joining the German firm, she had been director of governance and sustainable investment at BMO Global Asset Management.