Omnis Investments appoints chief investment officer

Omnis Investments has appointed Robert Jeffree as chief investment officer at the firm, following the departure of Toni Meadows.

Jeffree joins from Banque Transatlantique, where he spent three years as CIO, having also served as CIO of C. Hoare & Co., which he joined from New Star Management. He began his career at HSBC Asset Management before spending seven years at McKinsey.

Meadows departs the firm after three and a half years to "seek new challenges", following a period in which he oversaw assets under management grow by £4bn and add both funds and managers to the firm.

Dominic Sheridan, CEO of Omnis Investments, said: "Robert brings substantial wealth management experience to Omnis and I am delighted to have attracted an investment professional of his calibre to succeed Toni.

"Robert brings a wealth of fresh thinking and deep experience to the role and an excellent track record in driving client value."

Jeffree added: "I am focused on taking Omnis to the next stage and building on its reputation as a fast-growing, professional and exciting company. The future development plans are compelling and a major motivation for joining at such an exciting time."