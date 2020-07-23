Lyxor expands core ETF range with global government bond fund

Lyxor has expanded its core ETF range with a fixed income offering targeting investment grade government bonds from developed markets.

The Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF will track the FTSE G7 and EMU Government Bond Index - Developed Markets, offering investors exposure to investment grade sovereigns from G7 and Eurozone countries.

This new product is physically replicated and is available for a total expense ratio of 0.09% or 0.15% for its euro-hedged share class.

Philippe Baché, head of fixed income at Lyxor ETF, said: "This new ETF is just the latest in a series of enhancements we have been making to our fixed income range.

"It allows investors to efficiently own a diversified government bond portfolio in one low-cost ETF. It could help to maximise diversification across markets and issuers at the same time, thus improving the risk profile, as well as limit the concentration risk of investing in a single local market.

"We have selected FTSE Russell for the quality of its government bond indices."