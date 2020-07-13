Woodford appointed advisor to fund manager Juno Capital - reports

Neil Woodford has taken on an advisory role with specialist asset manager Juno Capital as he looks to return to the investment industry, according to reports.

Woodford and ally Craig Newman have been working with Juno to put together a portfolio of unquoted healthcare investments, City sources told Sky News on Saturday. Sky said it was unclear how long Woodford's advisory role would last.

Juno describes itself as an "innovative specialist alternative asset manager", running money for a network of wealthy individuals and family offices. It said it targets "asset classes overlooked by mainstream asset managers and private banks, including venture capital, asset-backed fixed income and niche property".

Juno's website lists four life sciences companies it owns stakes in including medical devices firm Sky Medical, drug developers Destiny Pharma and Domainex, and medical imaging firm Biotronics3D.

Juno had not responded for a request for comment at the time of publication.

The move marks Woodford's first tentative steps back in the industry, just over a year after his eponymous Equity Income fund was shuttered, eventually leading to its demise.

Woodford and Newman had reportedly put in a bid to snap up a portfolio of healthcare stocks previously held in the LF Equity Income fund, but had been usurped by US company Acacia Research Corporation.

The former star stockpicker had reportedly been in talks to set up venture in China, meeting with businessmen in the country with a view to investing in unlisted firms.