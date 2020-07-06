Amundi launches emerging markets ESG ETF

Amundi has expanded its responsible investment offering with the introduction of an emerging markets ESG ETF, launched with a €500m investment from Ilmarinen, Finland’s largest pension insurance company.

The Amundi MSCI Emerging ESG Leaders UCITS ETF will track the performance of the MSCI EM ESG Leaders 5% Issuer Capped index, providing exposure to large- and mid-cap companies across 26 emerging market countries.

Amundi expands responsible ETF range with eight launches

In addition to utilising MSCI ESG ratings, the ETF excludes any companies involved in tobacco, alcohol, gambling and nuclear power, as well as conventional, nuclear, controversial and civilian weapons.

Gaëtan Delculée, head of Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta sales, said: "We are please that Ilmarinen has partnered with Amundi - both organisations have a history of responsible investing and engaging constructively with companies.

"Following the extension of our responsible investment range last month with eight new Amundi equity ESG ETFs, we are proud to continue to broaden our offering with exposure to leading ESG companies in the emerging markets."

Juha Venäläinen, senior portfolio manager, Ilmarinen, added: "We invest pension assets so that the return on them also secures the pensions of future generations. Emerging market exposure is a key component of our portfolio and we are delighted to offer our beneficiaries exposure to responsible investment opportunities in this space."