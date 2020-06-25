Investment Week reveals winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020: Watch the show again here
Celebrating 25 years of the awards
Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 at a special virtual ceremony on 25 June.
A flagship event for the investment industry for a quarter of a century, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.
The shortlists were constructed using our unique methodology and data from Morningstar. Winners were then chosen by our highly experienced panel of fund selectors from across the industry.
This year's event was a key part of Investment Week's 25th anniversary celebrations in 2020 and we presented awards for Outstanding Fund Manager over 25 Years to Artemis' Adrian Frost (pictured, top right) and Outstanding Industry Contribution over 25 Years to Marlborough's Giles Hargreave.
When deciding on the winners, the judges said Frost stands head and shoulders above most other managers and has not failed them through the years.
The judges also wanted to honour Giles Hargreave (pictured, bottom right) as a manager with an outstanding record over 25 years, who has built one of the best small- and mid-cap teams in the City.
Meanwhile, this year's Global Group of the Year Award was won by Fidelity International, as the judges highlighted it was unprecedented for an asset manager to have so many funds on the shortlist. Highly commended went to Royal London Asset Management, which recorded a high number of wins at category level.
Specialist Group of the Year was Troy Asset Management, with the judges wanting to honour a group with a very strong team that has delivered for clients at a time when many haven't, while recognising its philanthropic endeavours.
Highly commended in the new Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable and ESG Investing category went to Pictet Asset Management, with the judges commenting it is impressive they have made this the heart of their business and they loved the Mega online knowledge hub.
But the judges awarded the winner's accolade to WHEB Asset Management, describing this small firm as a leader in engagement with clients, companies and policymakers.
In the new Fund Management Initiative of the Year category, the judges gave a highly commended to P1 Investment Management's Net Zero Carbon 10 target initiative.
But the judges put their weight behind Door Ventures to win because of the lengths it has gone to when developing its proposition to save valuable time for manager research teams and asset managers on investment due diligence across Europe.
For more information on the awards and judging panel, go to www.fmya.com
The winners in full
Multi-Asset
Managed Cautious
- Winner: Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth
- Highly commended: Liontrust Sustainable Future Defensive Managed
- ASI MyFolio Market II
- Aviva Investors Distribution 2
- AXA Framlington Managed Income
- BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return
- Fidelity Multi Asset Income
- Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio
Managed Balanced
- Winner: Liontrust Sustainable Future Cautious Managed
- Highly commended: Royal London Sustainable Diversified
- Barclays Wealth Global Markets 3
- Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income
- Kames Diversified Monthly Income
- M&G Episode Income
- Rathbone Strategic Growth
- Embark Horizon Multi-Asset II
Managed Growth
- Winner: Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed
- Highly commended: Royal London Sustainable World
- ASI Multi-Asset I Fund
- Baillie Gifford Managed
- Close Growth Portfolio
- Premier Diversified Growth
- Sarasin Global Equity Real Return
- Thesis Lion Growth
Managed Income
- Winner: Kames Diversified Monthly Income
- Highly commended: M&G Episode Income
- Aviva Investors Distribution 2
- AXA Framlington Managed Income
- BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income
- Fidelity Multi Asset Income
- Jupiter Merlin Income Portfolio
- Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income
- Premier Multi-Asset Distribution
Absolute Return
- Winner: Man GLG Alpha Select Alternative
- BlackRock European Absolute Alpha
- LF Odey Absolute Return
- M&G Absolute Return Bond
- Merian UK Specialist Equity
- Sanlam Multi Strategy
- Schroder UK Dynamic Absolute Return
- Vontobel Fund - TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit