Investment Week reveals winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020: Watch the show again here

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 at a special virtual ceremony on 25 June.

A flagship event for the investment industry for a quarter of a century, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.

The shortlists were constructed using our unique methodology and data from Morningstar. Winners were then chosen by our highly experienced panel of fund selectors from across the industry.

This year's event was a key part of Investment Week's 25th anniversary celebrations in 2020 and we presented awards for Outstanding Fund Manager over 25 Years to Artemis' Adrian Frost (pictured, top right) and Outstanding Industry Contribution over 25 Years to Marlborough's Giles Hargreave.

When deciding on the winners, the judges said Frost stands head and shoulders above most other managers and has not failed them through the years.

The judges also wanted to honour Giles Hargreave (pictured, bottom right) as a manager with an outstanding record over 25 years, who has built one of the best small- and mid-cap teams in the City.

Meanwhile, this year's Global Group of the Year Award was won by Fidelity International, as the judges highlighted it was unprecedented for an asset manager to have so many funds on the shortlist. Highly commended went to Royal London Asset Management, which recorded a high number of wins at category level.

Specialist Group of the Year was Troy Asset Management, with the judges wanting to honour a group with a very strong team that has delivered for clients at a time when many haven't, while recognising its philanthropic endeavours.

Highly commended in the new Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable and ESG Investing category went to Pictet Asset Management, with the judges commenting it is impressive they have made this the heart of their business and they loved the Mega online knowledge hub.

But the judges awarded the winner's accolade to WHEB Asset Management, describing this small firm as a leader in engagement with clients, companies and policymakers.

In the new Fund Management Initiative of the Year category, the judges gave a highly commended to P1 Investment Management's Net Zero Carbon 10 target initiative.

But the judges put their weight behind Door Ventures to win because of the lengths it has gone to when developing its proposition to save valuable time for manager research teams and asset managers on investment due diligence across Europe.

For more information on the awards and judging panel, go to www.fmya.com

The winners in full

Multi-Asset

Managed Cautious

Winner: Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth

Highly commended: Liontrust Sustainable Future Defensive Managed

ASI MyFolio Market II

Aviva Investors Distribution 2

AXA Framlington Managed Income

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return

Fidelity Multi Asset Income

Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio

Managed Balanced

Winner: Liontrust Sustainable Future Cautious Managed

Highly commended: Royal London Sustainable Diversified

Barclays Wealth Global Markets 3

Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income

Kames Diversified Monthly Income

M&G Episode Income

Rathbone Strategic Growth

Embark Horizon Multi-Asset II

Managed Growth

Winner: Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed

Highly commended: Royal London Sustainable World

ASI Multi-Asset I Fund

Baillie Gifford Managed

Close Growth Portfolio

Premier Diversified Growth

Sarasin Global Equity Real Return

Thesis Lion Growth

Managed Income

Winner: Kames Diversified Monthly Income

Highly commended: M&G Episode Income

Aviva Investors Distribution 2

AXA Framlington Managed Income

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income

Fidelity Multi Asset Income

Jupiter Merlin Income Portfolio

Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income

Premier Multi-Asset Distribution

Absolute Return