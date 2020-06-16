Countdown to FMYA 2020: Can you guess the years these managers took home the trophies? (Part I)

As we count down to Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 on 25 June, we take a trip through the archives to remind ourselves of some of the winning names from a quarter of a century of these coveted awards.

Scroll through the pages below for the winners from four separate years of the awards, but when did they take home the gongs? The company names may give you a clue to the right decade, while some familiar names may have found new homes over the years.

Answers will be revealed tomorrow on Investment Week.

Have a full point for each year you get spot on and half a point if you are a year away either side. Points deducted for cheating!

Can you beat the rest of your team as we reveal more winners throughout this week?

Year one - which year were these winners announced?

Absolute Return

Winner: Henderson UK Absolute Return (Ben Wallace & Luke Newman)

Asia

Winner: Hermes Asia ex Japan Equity (Jonathan Pines)

Highly commended: Veritas Asian (Ezra Sun)

Corporate Bond

Winner: Kames Investment Grade Bond (Stephen Snowden & Euan McNeil)

Emerging Markets

Winner: Hermes Global Emerging Markets (Gary Greenberg)

Highly commended: Schroder International Selection Fund Greater China (Louisa Lo)

Europe

Winner: Jupiter European & Jupiter JGF European (Alexander Darwall)

Global & Regional High Yield Bond

Winner: Aberdeen European High Yield Bond (Ben Pakenham & Steve Logan)

Highly commended: Schroder Monthly High Income (Michael Scott)

Global Equity

Winner: Henderson Global Growth (Ian Warmerdam & Ronan Kelleher)

Global Government Debt

Winner: Payden Global Bond (Nigel Jenkins)

Global Group of the Year

Winner: Fidelity International

Japan

Winner: JPM Japan (Nicholas Weindling, Miyako Urabe & Shoichi Mizusawa)

Multi-Asset Balanced

Winner: Premier Multi-Asset Growth & Income (Premier Multi-Asset Investment Team)

Multi-Asset Growth

Winner: F&C MM Navigator Select (Gary Potter & Rob Burdett)

Multi-Asset Income

Winner: Premier Multi-Asset Monthly Income (Premier Multi-Asset Investment Team)

North America

Winner: Old Mutual North American Equity (Ian Heslop, Amadeo Alentorn & Mike Servent)

Outstanding contribution to asset management industry

Winner: Michael McLintock, M&G Investments

Outstanding contribution to fund management

Winner: Leigh Harrison, Columbia Theadneedle

Overseas Income

Winner: Fidelity Global Dividend (Daniel Roberts)

Overseas Smaller Companies

Winner: Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies (Mark Mobius, Dennis Lim & Tom Wu)

Highly commended: BlackRock Strategic Funds European Opportunities Extension (David Tovey & Simon Hunter)

Specialist Group of the Year

Winner: Premier Asset Management

Strategic Bond

Winner: Jupiter Strategic Bond (Ariel Bezalel)

UK Growth

Winner: Old Mutual UK Mid Cap (Richard Watts)

UK Income

Winner: Evenlode Income (Hugh Yarrow & Ben Peters)

Highly commended: Troy Trojan Income (Francis Brooke & Hugo Ure)

UK Smaller Companies

Winner: Threadneedle UK Smaller Companies (James Thorne & Matt Evans)

Highly commended: AXA Framlington UK Smaller Companies (Henry Lowson)