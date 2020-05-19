NN IP appoints Marcin Adamczyk as head of emerging market debt

NN Investment Partners has announced the appointment of Marcin Adamczyk as head of emerging market debt, taking over the role from interim head Edith Siermann on 1 July.

Adamcyzk rejoins the firm from PZU Group, where he was CEO of asset management unit TFI PZU, having previously worked as a portfolio manager in local currency EMD at NN IP from 2013-17.

He has also held positions at Nomura International Group, Lombard Odier Investment Managers and Dutch pension manager MN Services.

Based in The Hague, Adamczyk will report to head of fixed income and responsible investing Siermann, who relinquishes his temporary stewardship of this role, which he assumed following the departure of Marcelo Assalin last November.

Of the appointment, Siermann said: "Emerging market debt has been a cornerstone of NN IP's business for 27 years and Marcin's appointment further solidifies our commitment to the EMD capability going forward.

"His track record, deep knowledge and experience in EMD, combines with his leadership skills, make him the right candidate for the role as head of EMD. His personality and strong belief in a team approach fit well with our EMD team, which values strong collaboration across investment centres around the world.

"Marcin fully supports the strategic direction of NN IP and will further enhance the approach to responsible investing in our EMD capabilities."

Adamczyk added: "While the challenges that financial markets and our clients are facing keep on changing, NN IP's commitment to its clients, its values, investment performance and employees is timeless.

"I am looking forward to reconnecting with the organisation and its people to build on the existing EMD business and to lead the team through these challenging market circumstances."