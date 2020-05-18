Ex-Brewin Dolphin Williams to spearhead Blackfinch AM launch

Jason Williams will oversee the launch of Blackfinch AM

Blackfinch Group has launched an asset management division under the leadership of former Brewin Dolphin business development manager Jason Williams, who recently joined as a head of distribution.

The launch sees the rebrand of Blackfinch Wealth as Blackfinch Asset Management, housing the firm's managed portfolio service, which was launched in 2018.

Williams, who has more than a decade's experience working consultatively with advisers, will spearhead Blackfinch Asset Management's growth.

Blackfinch said its new asset management unit will focus on clear investment objectives, a "partnership approach" to clients and close relationships with adviser firms.

The firm will also offer support to advisers through a "tailored" service, covering "increasing revenue, profitability and efficiency to growing a firm's brand, staff and client base".

Advisers will also have "direct access" to portfolio managers, and a range of "tools and options" such as "templates for client letters and suitability documents, co-branded or white-labelled literature, joint events to aid business growth and client interaction and specialised support on tax-efficient investment products".

Williams said Blackfinch AM is a "unique initiative to offer adviser firms much more than a managed investment solution, tailored to suit a wide range of business requirements".

PGIM launches EMD fund

CEO and founder of Blackfinch Group Richard Cook added: "The rebranding to Blackfinch Asset Management is a part of our core objectives to provide strong asset management solutions to investors and work closely with advisers to enable them to achieve their own business objectives and advise their clients."