Square Mile: Liontrust and RLAM lead the market in ESG comms

The research also found fewer than a quarter of clients want to invest in portfolios with an ESG steer

Liontrust and Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) lead the asset management market in conveying their ESG strategies and processes, according to a recent survey of advisers conducted by Square Mile.

The fund houses were picked by over half of the 184 advisers who were asked which firms were best at communicating their ESG message, with Liontrust named more than twice as often (36%) as RLAM (16%), and both far ahead of BMO and Rathbones, which tied in third place with 5%.

Sustainable-focused fund houses Edentree and Impax were far behind, with only 3% and 1% of those surveyed mentioning the houses respectively.

The research also found that just 46% of advisers surveyed reported that fewer than a quarter of their clients want to invest in portfolios with an ESG steer or positive impact.

This reticence stems from various sources, with performance and fees ranking as the dominant hesitancies within the advisory community. Over four-fifths of advisers believe that fewer than a quarter of their clients would "be prepared to sacrifice performance in return for ESG" while 69% believe the same proportion would not tolerate higher charges.

Although this lack of ESG focus may also be related to the advisers themselves, with 46% of respondents admitting ESG is not incorporated in their client attitude to risk questionnaire.

In addition, 47% of advisers surveyed were unaware that incoming MiFID II regulations will mandate advisers to determine a client's ESG preferences as part of their fact find to help identify appropriate investments for investors.

Despite this, the majority of advisers (63%) feel comfortable with the terminology associated with ESG, but 21% believe asset managers need to provide more information on how they select their ESG criteria and should adopt a more consistent use of language to facilitate a fairer comparison between funds and fund groups.

Steve Kenny, commercial director at Square Mile, said: "The investment industry in general must do a better job in explaining their approaches to ESG and the benefits that this form of investment can bring to clients.

"It is beholden to all market participants to provide clearer literature, greater education and standardised terminology to encourage and enable advisers to feel confident in discussing this important subject with their clients.

"The perspective that advisers feel that there is insufficient client demand for strategies which incorporate ESG is undoubtedly influenced by the fact that a significant number of advisers do not raise the subject with them. Indeed, the traditional view was that investors faced a binary decision: choose an ESG strategy or choose performance.

"This has been proven wrong and the evidence is there for all to see in the first four months of 2020."