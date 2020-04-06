Global ETP flows remain positive despite $34.5bn fixed income outflows

Exchange-trade product (ETP) flows have remained positive in the most volatile market in history, despite haemorrhaging $34.5bn globally in fixed income ETP outflows, the worst month ever for the asset class.

According to the latest data from iShares, equity ETPs saw inflows of a similar amount ($35.3bn), but this only just recouped the outflows from the previous month, while commodities saw their largest monthly inflows on record at $11.7bn.

Sustainable ETPs saw inflows of $14.6bn globally, adding to the $23.5bn it received the previous month, helping to prop up the ETP market to hold onto net inflows for March of $17.2bn.

Credit ETPs have suffered a particularly volatile month as investors sold out of both high yield and investment grade products from late February to mid-March to a tune of $30bn, before recovering slightly as central bank easing supported sentiment towards credit. In the last week of March investors added $8.6bn into euro and USD investment grade exposures, along with $2.5bn into high yield.

Rates saw inflows increase week-on-week, seeing a record $9.2bn in the second week of March, before opinion changed for the worse, leaving the product with net inflows of $9.4bn by the end of the month.

Investors selectively added to risk throughout March, although this remained largely domestic, with US-listed products topping tables ($31.8bn) in US equity ETPs, while EMEA-listed products suffered $7bn of outflows. The reverse was true for European equity markets, with inflows of $3.1bn for EMEA-listed ETPs and $3.9bn of outflows for their US counterparts.

APAC-domiciled funds were the only beneficiaries of Japanese equity inflows, taking a net of $8.9bn, although this does include the $14.4bn purchase by the Bank of Japan, suggesting that domestic investors sold out of the exposure.

In commodities, both gold and crude oil saw records broken, with the former taking inflows of $5.2bn in a single week, for a monthly net of $7.7bn, while the latter broke its record month with $6.1bn flowing into the product.