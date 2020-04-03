City of London IT commits to 54th consecutive dividend hike

City of London investment trust told shareholders it will increase its dividend for the 54th consecutive year in July, promising to call on its revenue reserves if necessary.

Chairman Philip Remnant said the board "recognise[d] the importance of dividend income to our shareholders", noting it would strive to keep its "unique record of annual dividend growth" going despite some of its portfolio constituents having cancelled their payouts.

The £1.3bn City of London sits atop the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) list of dividend heroes - trusts that have hiked their dividends for 20 successive years or more.

Job Curtis's remit currently has 53 straight years of annual dividend growth, with Remnant in February telling shareholders the board was confident that would continue in 2020.

However, the coronavirus crisis has seen UK listed companies cancel, cut or defer their distributions in order to preserve balance sheet strength to see them through a tough period.

While open-ended funds will have to pass those cuts onto the unitholder, investment trusts are able to squirrel away up to 15% of excess income earned in good years to pay in difficult years.

Morningstar/AIC data run for Investment Week recently showed City of London had more than £58m in revenue reserves it could call upon to pay shareholders. Remnant said it would dip into that pot when the final dividend payment was due.

"In our interim report, I said that the board was confident that it would be able to increase the dividend for a 54th consecutive year," Remnant said. "Since then, a number of companies in which we are invested have cancelled their dividends.

"We continue to recognise the importance of dividend income to our shareholders. Over the last ten years, we have set aside over £30 million into revenue reserves to underpin future dividends in circumstances such as we face now.

"Those reserves stood at £58.3 million at 30 June 2019, our last financial year end. If in July we need to draw on those reserves to maintain our unique record of annual dividend growth, then it is our intention to do so."

Numis analyst Priyesh Parmar said he was "not surprised to see the Board of City of London seeking to protect its record", noting he expected "most boards to be faced with the decision of whether to use reserves to pay an uncovered dividend in 2020".

"Ultimately, we believe it makes sense to support dividends with revenue reserves if the shortfall is expected to be relatively short-lived, and there is an expectation of returning to full cover," Parmar said.

"The board of each investment company will have their own view on whether to grow, hold or cut their dividend based on a variety of factors, including the level and visibility of dividends from the portfolio, level of reserves, the dividend policy and expectations of the investors."