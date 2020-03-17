CII postpones April exams - Financial planning RO6 and pension transfers AF7 set for July

The CFA said it would confirm the dates with candidates in due course

The Chartered Insurance Institute is postponing exams that were set to take place on 20, 21 and 22 April.

The professional body said April exams will be postponed until October aside from two - RO6 (financial planning practice) and AF7 (pension transfers), which will instead provisionally take place in July.

It said it would confirm the dates with candidates in due course.

The postponement of exams follows the Government's announcement that everyone should cease non-essential contact and unneccesary travel in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, it said multiple-choice exams, with less than 25 candidates at each sitting, will still go ahead as per Government guidance.

If any candidate has any concerns or is following government guidance and self-isolating at the time of their sitting, the CII said they can contact customer services at [email protected] to rebook their sitting at no additional cost.

CII chief executive Sian Fisher said: "The CII takes seriously our role supporting you, your business and the members of the public you serve.

"We recognise these are unprecedented times for every profession. In the coming weeks, the CII, our local institutes and societies will produce virtual content to support CPD requirements during this period. We will continue to issue guidance to you in your vital role helping members of the public.

"The CII is also in contact with the Government and regulators to keep our members updated with current guidelines. We will continue to be here to assist the profession during these challenging times."

