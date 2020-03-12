Women in Investment Festival: Are men doing enough to drive change?

Highlights from this year's event

Speakers from our panel debate at the Women in Investment Festival give their views on how men can do more to help women at their firms and improve diversity and inclusion.

Our panellists included Ebru Smith, associate editor at Investment Week; Andy Clark, CEO at HSBC Global Asset Management (UK); Michael Kinney, principal at Mercer; and Justin Onuekwusi, head of Retail Multi-Asset Funds at Legal & General Investment Management.

