Budget 2020: 'Baseline scenario' is no-deal Brexit at end of transition period

The "baseline scenario" for the UK to end the implementation period of exiting the European Union is to leave "without a future relationship being agreed with the EU", according to today's (11 March) Budget.

HM Treasury has ensured that "all necessary funding" will be made available to prepare for such an outcome and has outlined an additional £14.6bn of funding to be made available by 2024-25 as a result of "direct Brexit fiscal savings".

Bank of England cuts interest rates by 50 basis points

The Government will also retain the right to choose to participate in "certain" EU programmes where it is "in the UK's interests" and the contributions are "fair and appropriate".

A Financial Services bill is featured on page 100 of the Budget, which seeks to provide "long-term market access between the UK and Gibraltar for financial services firms" post transition period. It aims to support a "vibrant asset management industry" by simplifying the process of overseas investment funds seeking to market in the UK and enable the implementation of the remaining Basel banking standards, along with a more proportionate prudential regime for investment firms.

Brexit itself received little attention in the speech given by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and the word only featured in the written document twice, once in a table and once as a footnote.

In the speech, Sunak said that leaving the European Union gave the UK the opportunity to abolish the ‘tampon tax', which the Government will do on 1 January 2021, through the application of a zero rate of VAT.

The Budget also announced the development of a UK Shared Prosperity fund, which seeks to replace the "overly bureaucratic" EU structural funds. It noted that funding will be aligned to match domestic priorities and will "at minimum" match the levels of funding for each nation in the UK currently provided by those EU funds.

A second round of the Reforming Regulation Initiative has been revealed to help reduced regulatory barriers for businesses and ensure regulation is "sensible and proportionate" post-Brexit. It seeks to invite ideas from the business world and the public for regulatory reform, and the second round will see £10m invested in a Regulators' Pioneer fund.