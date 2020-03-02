Update: Pollen Street Secured Lending threatens PSC with legal action
In a letter to shareholders
In the latest escalation of the ongoing spat, Pollen Street Secured Lending (PSSL) has threatened Pollen Street Capital (PSC) with legal action if it continues to stand in the way of the potential bid by Waterfall Asset Management.
In a letter to shareholders issued today (5 March), the board of PSSL said it is "currently taking legal and other advice on its options to progress the possible offer and to ensure that the portfolio...
