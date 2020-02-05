Update: HL 'has case to answer' in Woodford compensation claims - Slater and Gordon
'Actively considering other potential defendants'
Slater and Gordon now believes "there's a case for Hargreaves [Lansdown] to answer" in relation to its investigation into the business' relationship with Neil Woodford and the collapsed Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF).
One of three law firms seeking compensation for investors in the former Woodford fund, Slater and Gordon issued a statement today (4 August) announcing that it now believes the investment platform has...
