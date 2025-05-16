PISCES framework 'a very welcome step forward' but limitations remain

The PISCES framework aims to create a secondary market for trading shares in private companies, with stock markets expected to launch their PISCES platforms soon and trading to begin this autumn. UK Treasury delivers long-awaited PISCES framework with FCA rules to follow This comes after UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves committed to deliver PICSES by May 2025 in her 2025 Autumn Budget, a scheme initially proposed by her Tory predecessor Jeremy Hunt. In a message to markets after the launch of PISCES, Emma Reynolds, economic secretary to the Treasury, said getting the framework "up ...