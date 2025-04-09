'Liberation' week in charts: Gilt yields rising, dollar 'safe haven' threatened and US-China enter full scale trade war

It has been a week since US President Donald Trump stood in front of the White House and unleashed economic chaos onto the world with his 'Liberation Day' tariffs. The event has spurred some of the most severe and rapid market write downs in decades, and Investment Week tracked some of the headline market stories from the past seven days. All of Trump's tariffs year-to-date The US slipped into a bear market on Monday (7 April) while Asian markets recorded their worst trading days since the late 1990s. The world's 500 richest people lost a collective $536bn (£417bn)...