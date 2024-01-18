Incentive fee for Hipgnosis bidders seen as 'marginal positive' for shareholder value

Investment company analysts have regarded the move as a positive step that could lead to a more competitive process to potentially sell the portfolio.

In a regulatory notice today (18 January), the refreshed board proposed a special resolution which, if passed, would offer a fee of up to £20m to prospective bidders for the whole or part of the portfolio on terms "recommendable" by the board, aiming to offset due diligence and acquisition costs.

As part of a strategic review that followed the failed continuation vote in October, the board said it had engaged with shareholders holding over 60% of the shares, with one of the key themes emerging from the discussions being concern around the investment adviser's ‘call option'.

On termination of the investment management agreement, Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM) would be entitled to acquire the trust's portfolio within six months at the higher of fair value, market cap or an unsolicited and credible third-party offer.

According to the board, this right is a "significant deterrent" to potential offerors, and therefore depresses the potential value of the fund.

Shareholders representing more than 35% of the shares held have indicated their support for the measure, it said, but added "it is not actively seeking one or more potential offers" for the trust, given the ongoing strategic review.

Upon the launch of the review, the board requested the manager abandon its ‘call option' rights, which Merck Mercuriadis' firm denied.

Investment company analysts have regarded the move as a positive step that could lead to a more competitive process to potentially sell the portfolio, as it may encourage third parties to conduct due diligence.

Sachin Saggar, analyst at Stifel, said that, in a scenario where the manager is terminated and the call option triggered, the board does not want third-party bidders to assume the sale to Blackstone is a "foregone conclusion", such that they make no attempt to bid for the assets.

According to Saggar, a payment would ensure some competition for the assets, which may lead to a sale above a ‘real' NAV in any future bidding scenario.

"The timing is slightly odd, but the board has asked the manager to provide amendments to the investment agreement (IA). In effect, remove the call option. Hence, HSM is currently weighing up what it values more," he said.

"Does it wish to be the IA to the listed fund or does it think there is more value in the call option? Making this amendment now sows the seeds at HS that the call option may not be the more value-accretive route for it, all else being equal. Overall, it puts more pressure on it to come to the table."

Overall, he said the probability of a bid today is "low", and these changes are an "attempt to address the balance of control between the board and HSM".

Winterflood noted that given the portfolio fair value of $2.6bn is far higher than the market cap or any reasonably expected offer price, the exercise of the call option would be "beneficial" to shareholders.

"We presume that the board would like to see the fair value written down substantially, in line with their recent commentary, and subsequently elicit a bid at a premium," the analysts said.

"We are not convinced that a £20m incentive fee would deter HSM from exercising its right to match any such offer, but at least the instatement of the fee increases the probability of such an offer materialising."

Therefore, the analysts argued this could be viewed as a "marginal positive" for shareholder value, but do not believe it to be relevant until the shares trade much closer to par.

Peel Hunt analyst Markuz Jaffe added it is "somewhat disappointing" that shareholders are potentially "on the hook" for a substantial cost in order to attract potential bidders, and that there still appears to be potential for the current investment adviser to exercise its call option at a future date.