Gresham House acquisition 'bittersweet' for 'unloved' UK stock market

US private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners said on Monday (17 July) that it would be buying Gresham House in a deal that values the company at £469.8m, a 63% premium to the stock's last closing price.

With this transaction, the London-based asset manager, which manages roughly £8bn of assets, including in battery energy storage and forestry, joins the growing list of private equity takeovers of UK stocks this year.

Private equity-backed take-private deals for UK listed companies have already beaten last year's total, from 12 deals in 2021/22 to 13 in 2022/23, according to Bain Capital, as funds continue to be attracted by the lower valuations on UK companies, especially those outside the FTSE 100.

"I think this is synonymous with the fact that UK equities - in particular small- and mid-caps - are unloved and undervalued by the wider market," said Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre.

"While investors are shunning them, businesses are seeing opportunities to snap up good firms at good prices. The AIM market - where Gresham House is listed - has suffered even more than other parts of the market."

'A mixed blessing'

Paul Jourdan, CEO of Amati Global Investors, which holds a stake in Gresham House, said the acquisition is "emblematic of the malaise" in the UK stock market, which has brought down the ratings of many "fine UK businesses".

"[This has made] further fundraising difficult and tipped the scales more in favour of private equity ownership," he said. "We would not be surprised to see more bids of this type, which is a mixed blessing.

"It is great to receive the bid premium, but not good in the long run to lose investments in excellent companies."

David Elton, fund manager at Castlefield, which owns a stake of the fund house, also said that despite the significant premium, "it is always bittersweet to see a growing high-quality business like Gresham House leave the market".

"To us, takeover activity like this further demonstrates the attractiveness of UK smaller companies both on an absolute and a relative basis, which presents an exciting investment opportunity," he said.

"Equally, in the absence of this valuation disconnect narrowing, one might expect continued takeover approaches for UK smaller companies capitalising on this."

Dan Green, portfolio manager at Martin Currie, which is also a Gresham House shareholder, warned that if investors in UK public markets are not willing to appropriately value "high quality" businesses, then "we are likely to see more companies leave the listed market".

'Vote of confidence' in alternatives

Gresham House, which was first incorporated 166 years ago and listed on the stock market in 1950, invests in real assets and private equity investments, which range from roof-mounted solar panels to sustainable forestry.

Nicholas Hyett, investment manager at Wealth Club, said the acquisition of the UK's largest forestry investment manager and second largest VCT manager is a "big vote of confidence" in the UK's alternative investment industry.

According to Hyett, Searchlight is seeing the long-term potential of these investment categories despite growing pressure from a rising interest rate environment.

Recent transactions

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said the specialist nature of Gresham House's investments and its higher management fees reflects the "high price" of the deal, particularly when compared to other recent transactions.

"The acquirer is betting on continuing growth in alternative assets. I am not sure that will be the case for the next few years compared to the last few," he said.

According to McDermott, the most important question is what happens to the fund managers as a result of the acquisition.

"If they are happy with the situation and stay, then generally it is all good. If not, and they leave, then it is time to reassess holdings," he said.

"Gresham House is a good business with a lot of alternatives - energy storage and forestry, for example. Our main focus is the multi-cap income fund and UK micro-cap funds as we rate Ken Wotton very highly. The [firm] also runs the Baronsmead range of VCTs."

Gresham House Asset Management is also the current manager of the £771m Gresham House Energy Storage (GRID) and £151m Strategic Equity Capital (SEC). The group is also the ultimate parent of ReSI Capital Management, which runs the £119m Residential Secure Income trust (RESI).

In a stock exchange notice today (18 July), the GRID board said there is no change expected in the relationship with the manager, noting that "all key individuals that have managed GRID since its IPO in 2018 will remain in place".