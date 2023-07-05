Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the Financial Conduct Authority, speaks at last year's Sustainable Investment Festival.

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar, argued that there "may be some room for greenwashing" in the labelling system over its rules on being categorised as an ‘improvers' fund, as it does not specify how much of the portfolio must be engaged with.

"Is that 20% of the portfolio, 30% of the portfolio, the full portfolio? That remains to be seen," she said.

Sadan pushed back against this, stating that the FCA had "many powers" to stop greenwashing, and it would soon be regulating ESG ratings through a voluntary code of conduct.

"We will be able to see whether we think they are doing the right thing in the authorisation process," he added.

Meanwhile, the two clashed over the specifications of the ‘impact' label within the proposed regime.

"There has been some criticism of the impact label, as the way it is described not going to be very helpful, because you are going to end up with a very narrow universe of funds because you evidence additionality," added Bioy.

"Shock horror, ask an impact fund to show it has done some impact," interrupted Sadan.

"In the listed space, it is almost impossible to evidence that," rebutted Boiy.

"If you are going to say it is causing impact, you should be able to measure it. Come on, you have to do your job, we have to do our jobs and they have to do their jobs," replied Sadan.

"If you want to get to a consumer, you want them to understand it, get it into two pages, speak their language, and tell them why an oil and gas firm is in a green fund.

"It might have a good reason to be in a green fund, that you are improving it, but make sure you are explaining it in the first two pages," he added.

Bioy and Sadan agreed that there needed to be greater disclosure on stewardship and engagement, with Bioy arguing that proper engagement from asset managers required an escalation strategy if firms fail to improve on ESG metrics.

"What did the consumer get? Did you tell them to do something? Were you disappointed with what they did? And what was the outcome when they did not do it? Did you divest from it? Did you exclude it? Did you vote? So, I think it's important that we start getting some metrics," said Sadan.

Bioy also hit out against asset managers such as BlackRock and Vanguard, adding that while they have been engaging with firms to improve their businesses, but "when it comes to pushing companies to set emissions targets for climate or decarbonisation, they are saying ‘we do not want to micromanage'".

‘Consumer-focused'

Speaking on the EU SFDR system, Sadan argued that despite being "very ambitious", "first movers sometimes have a disadvantage".

He noted that SFDR had been envisioned as a disclosure regime rather than a labelling system but had since morphed into a "de facto labelling regime".

In contrast, the FCA was approaching the labelling regime "from a consumer angle", he said.

"It is too easy to just be responsible investing, ESG integration, and [the recent consultation] told us that was not what investors and consumers could understand," he added.

Sadan gave the example that through 17,000 consumer tests, the FCA had found the ‘transition' label was unhelpful and has since been changed to ‘improvers'.

However, Sadan said that the labelling system "will not stay static" and he was "quite confident it will evolve" as the ESG landscape develops.