Larry Fink: We do not know the full consequences of easy money

Fink's annual letter to investors and chief executives was delayed for the first time this year, and also delivered a combined address, as opposed to separate letters for shareholders and CEOs.

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

The crux of this year's letter dealt with the "biggest bank failure in more than 15 years, as federal regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank".

Fink said this was "a classic asset-liability mismatch", and was cause of two smaller banks also failing in the past week.

The BlackRock CEO said it was still "too early to know how widespread the damage is", but noted the regulatory response had so far been swift, and "decisive actions have helped stave off contagion risks".

While experts said the closure of SVB is not likely to be a repeat of the global financial crisis, markets undoubtedly "remain on edge", as Fink said, waiting to see whether "asset-liability mismatches are the second domino to fall".

According to Fink, the years of easy money - a monetary policy that was born as result of the GFC, which then persisted for the following decade - was the first domino to fall.

Now that economies have entered a period of financial tightening, Fink noted that past periods of QT have "often led to spectacular financial flameouts", such as the savings and loan crisis in the early 1980s and 90s, which he said was a "slow rolling crisis [that] just kept on going".

The CEO was quick to clarify that he was not making a bet on history repeating itself, but that it "does seem inevitable that some banks will now need to pull back on lending to shore up their balance sheets, and we are likely to see stricter capital standards for banks".

Amid this, Fink highlighted the third domino at risk of falling, with liquidity mismatches at risk following duration mismatches.

He said: "Years of lower rates had the effect of driving some asset owners to increase their commitments to illiquid investments - trading lower liquidity for higher returns. There is a risk now of a liquidity mismatch for these asset owners, especially those with leveraged portfolios."

SVB collapse sends 'wake up call' to UK VCTs and start-ups

Bringing central banks into the picture, the BlackRock CEO said the financial system was "clearly stronger than it was in 2008", but the "monetary and fiscal tools available to policymakers and regulators to address the current crisis are limited".

He explained that with higher interest rates, governments cannot sustain the recent pandemic level highs of fiscal spending, which will have to be addressed at some point.

The UK Mini Budget and resulting LDI crisis were evidence of just how hard this move will be, Fink argued.

"We saw how swiftly markets react when investors lose faith in their government's fiscal discipline," he said.