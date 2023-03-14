SVB collapse sends 'wake up call' to UK VCTs and start-ups

Jason Hollands, managing director of Evelyn Partners, said: “I have no doubt that VCT managers will have had a busy weekend, running through their portfolio companies to see which may have had exposure to SVB UK.”

This was according to Alex Davies, CEO and founder of Wealth Club, which specialises in funding for UK start-ups.

The breakdown of the US bank would not have a material effect on the value of the companies that bank with SVB UK following its acquisition by HSBC, he told Investment Week, but the saga will drive investors in these types of firms to carefully consider the risks.

"Although this crisis was to do with the bank rather than the start-ups themselves, investors should always remember that investing particularly in early-stage businesses is risky; therefore you should not invest more than you can afford to lose," Davies said.

Any near-term risks of a business not being able to access its accounts were contained to the firms which banked with SVB, according to Evelyn Partners' managing director Jason Hollands, who said the buyout was welcome news for the VCT sector, given that a potential "cash crunch" was "thankfully averted".

This does not mean the VCT space is free of headwinds, however, as the inherent risks associated with this sector of the market persist, Hollands noted.

"The types of growth companies VCTs invest in do face headwinds from the rising cost of capital and the impact this has on discounted cash flow models used to value such businesses," he said.

Despite this and the recent events with SVB, Nick Anderson, research analyst at Liberum, wrote that the firm remains positive on private equity and fintech, which he described as a "huge opportunity", arguing "the market undervalues the stability and annuity-like nature of fund management revenues".

SVB UK was bought by HSBC, with the deal confirmed at 7am on Monday 13 March, ensuring customers in the bank still had access to their deposits and other banking services at the start of the week. The deal was facilitated by the UK Government and the Bank of England.

John Glencross, CEO and co-founder of Calculus, said the speed of the response by the Treasury "shows the importance it places on the UK technology and healthcare sectors and their contribution to the economy".

On the eve of tomorrow's (15 March) Spring Budget, many experts have taken this intervention as a strong signal of the prime minster and chancellor's support for UK entrepreneurship.

"The UK venture capital, start-up and scale-up community should feel reassured by the outcome," Glencross said - a sentiment echoed by Will Fraser-Allen, chair of the Venture Capital Trust Association.

"HSBC's acquisition of SVB will provide much-needed reassurance to the UK tech sector and all affected businesses held within VCT portfolios regarding their ability to access deposits," Fraser-Allen added. "We welcome the strong response spearheaded by Jeremy Hunt."