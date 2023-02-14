Recession 'absolutely necessary' to get inflation under control

Natixis IM surveyed 441 professional fund selectors at firms around the world managing over $30trm in total client assets, across wealth management, private banks, and insurance platforms.

Research conducted by Natixis Investment Managers, found 62% of fund professionals globally, and 74% in Asia, see a recession as a necessary way out of high inflation.

Higher prices continue to be a primary concern for asset managers, closely followed by interest rates and the actions of central banks in raising interest rates.

When asked about the year ahead, inflation (70%) and interest rates (63%) continue to rank as the top portfolio concerns and a central bank error (52%) ranked as a high economic risk.

However, not everyone sees central bank action as bad for business.

Three-quarters of those asked believe rising interest rates will usher in a resurgence in traditional fixed income.

More than half (51%) said they will increase investments in government bonds, and another 46% that they will increase allocations to investment grade corporates as a result.

Sustainable investing is expected to see the biggest allocation increase in 2023, though, with 61% of professional fund selectors saying they will increase allocations, many (30%) in private markets.

This rises to 71% across Europe where MIFID III requires all financial advisers to discuss sustainable investing with their clients.

By comparison only 48% of professional fund selectors in North America have plans to increase sustainable investments.

Almost half (49%) of professional fund selectors say their firm plans to add sustainable portfolios to their offering.

On the equity side, professional fund selectors appear to be relatively optimistic for 2023. Six in ten (59%) are bullish on stocks, 9% higher than institutional investors who were surveyed a month earlier.

But changing trade practices were also weighing on minds, as 62% of professional fund selectors worry the move from global trade to more domestic production and friend-shoring will hinder growth.

Some plan to mitigate risk through the continued use of alternatives. Almost six in ten say they are recommending increased allocations in alternative investments due to higher levels of risk, including in retiree portfolios.

Within alternatives, increased allocations to infrastructure (48%), followed by private equity (43%), absolute return strategies (32%), and private debt (31%).

Most fund selectors (64%) favoured portfolios composed of 60% equities, 20% bonds, and 20% alternatives to outperform the traditional 60/40 portfolio in 2023.

Martin Herbon, head of global financial Institutions, at Natixis IM said: "Professional fund selectors have genuine concerns about what 2023 will bring, as they anticipate elevated levels of inflation, rising rates, and increased market volatility."