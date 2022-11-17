Autumn Statement 22: Green economy reacts to Hunt's plans

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today (17 November) promised to place clean technologies and energy efficiency at the heart of the government's attempts to ensure the looming economic recession facing the UK is as short and shallow as possible.

Announcing plans to approve the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant, increase energy efficiency funding from 2025, and retain clean tech R&D budgets, Hunt said the UK would continue to pursue energy independence as it strives to deliver on its climate goals.

"We remain fully committed to the historic Glasgow Climate Pact agreed at COP26 including a 68% reduction in our emissions by 2030," he said, adding that "cheap, low carbon, reliable energy must sit at the heart of any modern economy".

He also insisted that "over the long term, there is only one way to stop ourselves being at the mercy of international gas prices: energy independence combined with energy efficiency", promising the UK would "go further, with a major acceleration of home-grown technologies like offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, and, above all, nuclear".

The rhetoric was welcomed by green groups, but there was also widespread frustration at the failure to deliver a bolder policy package to help deliver on emissions targets the UK is currently on track to miss, as well as Hunt's fresh tax raids on the renewables and electric vehicle sectors.

IW sister publication BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction from across the green economy:

RenewableUK's CEO, Dan McGrail, said:

"This windfall tax on low-carbon power risks deterring investment, at a time when the chancellor should be incentivising clean energy. Unlike in oil and gas, under this levy companies that are making significant investments in renewables will get no tax relief and will be hit by a higher windfall rate.

"Any new tax should have focused on large, unexpected windfalls right across the energy sector, instead profits at fossil fuel plants are inexplicably exempted from the levy. Many renewable generators are on long-term, fixed price contracts and most other sold their power for this winter over a year ago, so they haven't been making excess profits.

"We need to attract more than £175bn in new wind farms and our supply chain over the course of this decade, so we need to make the UK one of the most attractive destinations for private investment in renewables. Ministers now need to work with the industry to ensure that the implementation of these plans ensures a level playing field, rather than imposing unfair burdens on renewables.

"As we look ahead to next winter, we need the government to implement our proposals for new power contracts that would cut costs for consumers and provide long-term certainty for investors. The current support mechanism for renewables, Contracts for Difference, is delivering new power cheaper than any other system, so it's the right model to focus on as we move forward."

Rachel Reeves MP, Labour's shadow chancellor, said:

"After months of resistance, including from this prime minister, the government has finally been dragged kicking and screaming to extend the windfall tax that Labour first called for in January. Yet still they leave billions of pounds on the table, profits that are the windfalls of war, because they have failed to close a huge loophole that they created, that hands out massive tax breaks to those oil and gas giants, for doing things they were going to do anyway.

"For those wondering why some energy giants have paid no windfall tax in the last quarter, despite record profits and eye-watering bills for the British people, the answer is the decisions this Prime Minister made when he was made as chancellor - confirmed today by the current chancellor - let the energy giants off the hook once again.

"The government has announced plans for energy bills next year, but bill-payers will still see prices go up next spring, leaving far too many people wondering how they'll make ends meet. For every pound of windfall tax left on the table, ordinary people are forced to pay the price.

"The Tories' failure on energy goes back further. They closed down gas storage, blocked onshore wind and solar and slashed support for home insulation. Now today he says he will act on energy efficiency but I'm afraid it is all far too late. We called for the insulation of two million homes a year more than 12 months ago to cut bills by up to £1,000 not just for one year but for every year. And they did nothing. Insulation levels in 2021 were twenty times lower than 2010 because of their neglect, and now he proposes to wait until 2025 for them to act. Why, when people are facing a bills crisis now? Years will have gone by while he sits back, millions of families that could have been helped and they have not been.

"And still they block renewable power like onshore wind that would bring bills down, create good jobs in all parts of the country, and ensure Britain can lead the world in the industries of the future. Clean power is the right solution to the energy price crisis - but yet again the Conservatives have failed."

Sam Alvis, head of economy at Green Alliance, said:

"The chancellor is asking people to wait another three years to get their home insulated when they urgently need help now. Promises for after the next election isn't good enough.

"Today was more about raising money than spending it. It's right that oil and gas companies are being asked to pay more, but it's still unclear why the UK isn't levying the same tax rate as Norway. While the investment allowance has shrunk for oil and gas, electricity generators aren't getting the same incentives."

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, said:

"It was very welcome to hear the Chancellor's emphasis on clean energy and energy efficiency. Our dependence on European gas markets under the malign influence of Putin is to blame for inflation, low economic growth, and high public borrowing. Building more renewables and insulating more homes will help tackle all these challenges.

"Given the fiscal backdrop, a windfall tax on energy firms is understandable. But it is concerning that electricity generators will face a higher rate than oil and gas companies, with no equivalent investment allowance for new wind and solar projects.

"The long-term energy efficiency funding commitment, task force and target will give industry more confidence to invest in the insulation supply chain and workforce. To complement the grant schemes for fuel-poor households, the government should also introduce revenue-neutral incentives like energy-saving stamp duty and low-cost loans, to boost insulation rates among owner-occupiers.

"Tax rises for electric vehicles were inevitable as battery technology became cheaper and more popular with motorists. The government must maintain momentum behind the transition by confirming the zero-emission vehicle mandate, requiring the private sector to deliver affordable electric cars to the market."

Margarita Pirovska, director of policy at the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), said:

"One clear message from COP27 is that we won't make it to 1.5°C without the private sector. A year after the UK pledged to become the world's first net-zero aligned financial centre, today's package offers much needed direction on measures that will support investor engagement on energy efficiency and green energy. But we need to move faster. Delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement, including making financial flows consistent with a sustainable, 1.5°C-aligned future, requires a whole of government policy approach towards net-zero growth, with coherent, ambitious financial policy reform, matched by equally ambitious real economy policies, rather than fragmented measures."

Fiona Duggan, policy and impact lead at Ashden, said:

"We are pleased the government recognises that retrofitting our homes at scale will enable us to tackle the energy crisis and climate emergency while also boosting business. But this mammoth task needs to start right now, and we need to front load support now, not wait until 2025. We also need to see more detail, how much of this is new money? We must remember people are struggling due to skyrocketing bills and with seven million households already mired in fuel poverty, the most vulnerable need immediate support.

"To ensure energy efficiency funding can be used rapidly and efficiently, we must urgently train thousands of UK retrofitters to deliver low cost, low carbon solutions, including insulation and heat pump installation, as part of a comprehensive green skills strategy. The government now needs to set out and finance a clear, long-term, retrofit policy which addresses the massive skills shortage and empowers local authorities to take action.

"The worst-case scenario would be public sector entities having to hand back government funding because they cannot find enough skilled retrofitters to carry out the required volume of work."

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, said:

"Our government has chosen to pursue even more devastating austerity cuts in the name of political ideology, not economic necessity - all whilst refusing to admit that Brexit has made the situation so much harder.

"Household finances across the country may be in crisis, but our public finances are not. By next year the UK will have less debt, a lower deficit and lower taxes than much of the rest of the G7. We mustn't learn the wrong lessons from the Truss debacle; borrowing to fund tax cuts for the mega-rich is wholly different from borrowing to invest in our country.

"We should be seeing a major investment in renewables, which are now nine times cheaper than gas; free childcare to ease the cost-of-living burden for struggling families; a national minimum wage of £15 an hour; and decent pay increases for public sector workers, from nurses to rail workers, that take into account rising inflation and don't leave them even worse off than before.

"I welcome the government's belated recognition of the importance of home insulation in getting people's fuel bills down and reducing emissions - but where's the urgency? For people facing fuel poverty this very winter, we need new money to be delivered this Parliament, not money recycled from other pots."

Ami McCarthy, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said:

"The Chancellor may be making the right noises around home insulation and the windfall tax, but the action doesn't live up to the hype. Increasing taxes on the obscene profits of oil and gas giants is the right thing to do, but allowing huge tax breaks for more fossil fuel drilling is one step forward and two back. The government could lose billions in revenues while turning a fairness tax into an incentive to fuel the climate crisis - and during a major climate summit! Instead of going to increase the problem, this money should fund solutions, including better support for millions of households still struggling to pay their bills.

"The Chancellor also paid lip service to home insulation, but where's the emergency plan we need to fix our draughty, energy-wasting houses? A promise of more money in three years' time helps no one. The government should launch a nationwide warm homes programme now that can save households £10bn a year on energy bills and lift people out of fuel poverty. The sooner we get going the sooner we'll reap the rewards of more affordable bills, more energy security and more stable climate."

Madeleine Gabriel, director of sustainable future at Nesta, said:

"For too long the UK has been in an energy efficiency rut, with not enough progress in offering support for key measures and helping people take action themselves, so it is positive that the government has announced a taskforce with a clear target for reducing energy consumption.

"But the government needs to take rapid action to start meeting its target. With the government raising the price of energy by 20 per cent from April, families urgently need help now to reduce their energy use and save on their bills.

"The government should launch a national energy saving campaign, providing trusted advice on how people can save energy to knock billions off both household bills and the cost of its own Energy Price Guarantee. It is important that the taskforce invests in getting the message out that anyone can reduce their energy use with free, easy and simple steps like reducing their boiler flow temperature. We know the demand is there - more than 130,000 people have already used the Money Saving Boiler Challenge - and the modest cost of an energy saving campaign could be easily covered by savings from the government's subsidy this winter."

Polly Billington, CEO of the UK100 group of local leaders, said:

"Confirmation today that Britain is returning to austerity will alarm local leaders up and down the country. Local authorities are still grappling with the effects of the first round of spending cuts almost a decade ago. Our members have told us they will be forced to strip back services to the barest essentials, threatening climate action and disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable.

"The chancellor's recognition of the importance of energy efficiency is welcome, however it would be better if he were to listen to the experts in local government about how to spend money more wisely, especially since it appears his announcement of £6bn investment in energy efficiency is not new money... For too long the energy efficiency can has been kicked down the road by successive governments. Before today, most Brits didn't have a clue what the government's plan for energy efficiency was. Jeremy Hunt is taking a small step in the right direction - but he needs to run, not walk. We can't wait until 2025.

"Ultimately, we're glad to see the message is slowly getting through on energy efficiency. But we need more urgency and detail. We also want reassurance that local leaders are a part of the plan. Any focus on energy efficiency amid the energy crisis is welcome, but we need to move quickly to end the wait and insulate."

Alethea Warrington, campaigns manager at climate charity Possible, said:

"The chancellor's windfall tax doesn't go far enough on dirty fossil fuels, while clean energy generators got slapped with the biggest single levy increase in the budget. This is completely backwards. Oil and gas companies continue to reap eye-watering profits while the climate and people across the UK feel the burn. The government should act to increase clean, cheap energy by unblocking onshore wind and implement a bigger windfall tax on oil and gas companies. This would provide the funds we need to keep everyone warmer this winter by insulating our homes and cutting bills for those who need it most."

Xavier Brice, CEO of walking and cycling charity Sustrans, said:

"Future generations will look back on the action we take now to embed sustainable travel as the bedrock of how we get around, and COP27 has highlighted that we cannot afford for alternatives to car use to be short-term and underfunded if we're to achieve net zero, especially with today's continued commitment to a 26% emissions reduction by 2030.

"It's important to remember that active travel generated £36.5bn for the UK economy last year, so we need to keep investing in the networks that will make it possible for everyone to make the choice to walk, wheel and cycle for their local journeys.

"Desperate families are now having to choose between affording essential journeys, heating, or eating, and will increasingly rely on committed and effective investment in what has always worked; the cheapest, healthiest, and least polluting way to travel."