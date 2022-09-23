Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

The government has set a target of reaching a 2.5% growth rate for the UK economy, with a legislative programme of "supply side reforms", which Kwarteng said would allow the UK to transition from a "vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth".

Average UK real wage growth has been broadly stagnant since the 2008 financial crisis, while GDP growth sat at just 2% until the pandemic began.

The UK currently has the lowest rate of business investment in the G7, at just 10% in 2019, compared to the OECD average of 14%.

"Weak investment is estimated to be responsible for around half of the productivity gap to France and Germany," the government said.

Kwarteng reversed three planned tax hikes meant for April 2023.

First, the planned 6% corporation tax hike will be cancelled, keeping it at 19%.

This tax cut was somewhat expected by economists ahead of the statement, as Prime Minister Liz Truss had voiced her disapproval with the proposed hike previously.

While revealing the Mini Budget, Kwarteng said this cut would give the UK the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G20 and plough almost £19bn a year back into the economy.

The bank surcharge rate will remain at 8%, which was previously set to fall to 3% in April 2023, while the dividend tax increase will also be reversed, which was set to increase by 1.25% in April 2023.

The government will replace Solvency II regulations with "rules tailor-made for the UK" in a bid to free up billions of pounds of investment, Kwarteng revealed.

He said that the government will "set out an ambitious package of regulatory reforms later in the autumn" for the financial services sector.

Kwarteng also told MPs that it would wind down the Office of Tax Simplification "to embed tax simplification into the heart of government... and mandated every one of my tax officials to focus on simplifying our tax rate".

The government will scrap the 45% top rate of income tax for high earners, replacing it with a 40% rate.

The government will also bring forward the one percentage point cut to the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in April 2023, 12 months earlier than planned, the chancellor announced.

Meanwhile, the Prudential Regulation Authority will scrap the cap on bankers' bonuses, with Kwarteng arguing that a "strong UK economy has always depended on strong financial sector".

The bonus was previously limited to 100% of a banker's salary but could be doubled to 200%, subject to shareholder approval.

The change doubles the threshold from which Stamp Duty Land Tax on the purchase of residential properties in England and Northern Ireland from £125,000 to £250,000.

The threshold at which first-time buyers begin to pay SDLT will increase from £300,000 to £425,000, and the maximum value of a property on which first-time buyers' relief can be claimed will also increase from £500,000 to £625,000.

Kwarteng said that the government "considers the Bank of England's independence to be sacrosanct" and that it had confidence the central bank would be able to control inflation.

The prime minister had sparked concerns by promising to review the Bank of England's mandate, before reversing course on the decision.

The Treasury document added: "The independence of the Bank of England is vital and the government has reconfirmed its commitment to the monetary policy remit. The government has full confidence in the Bank of England to take action to get inflation back to target."

The chancellor laid out plans to reform the infrastructure planning system, as well as prioritising 138 key infrastructure projects.

The budget aims to streamline planning for roads, nuclear, renewables, hydrogen, CCUS and oil and gas, and confirms a modest boost for energy efficiency funding.

In a surprise move, the planning reforms included a commitment to lift the effective ban on new onshore wind projects in England by putting them on the same footing as other key infrastructure projects.

However, the boost for low-carbon infrastructure development came alongside similar moves designed to accelerate investment in high carbon projects that are set to face fierce opposition from green groups.

The prime minister also announced the introduction of the Energy Price Guarantee last week, in a bid to alleviate the pressure from rising energy prices on households.

By covering the environmental and social costs currently included in domestic energy bills - including green levies - the government will deliver £150 of the saving.

Kwarteng also confirmed that the Office for Budget Responsibility will publish a "full economic and fiscal forecast before the end of the year, with a second to follow in the new year".

The government has come under fire for making a fiscal statement without providing full time for the OBR to publish a full forecast.

The government has confirmed it will bring forward draft regulations to reform the pensions regulatory charge cap.

Kwarteng announced the government will bring forward draft regulations to give defined contribution pension schemes the "clarity and flexibility" to invest in the UK's innovative businesses and productive assets creating opportunities to deliver higher returns for savers.

This comes after the government in its Autumn Budget last year confirmed it would review the DC charge cap, launching another consultation in order to direct cash into the levelling-up agenda.

New investment zones will offer businesses tax cuts and reduced regulation in an attempt to drive growth and encourage investment across the UK.

38 local authorities are currently in discussion to establish 'investment zones' in England, with plans to expand these across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Businesses in the designated sites will benefit from a raft of tax incentives, while construction will receive fast track planning applications.

Over the course of ten years, businesses will pay no business rates on newly occupied premises and will pay no National Insurance on the first £50,270 of a new employee's annual salary, provided they work in the site for at least 60% of the time.

Companies purchasing plant and machinery assets will receive a 100% first year allowance on qualifying expenditure, and there will be a full stamp duty land tax cut on commercial buildings bought for use or development and purchases of land or buildings used for residential development.

There will also be an enhanced structures and buildings allowance, reducing taxable profits by 20% of the cost of qualifying non-residential investment per year for five years.

Both the Enterprise and Seed Enterprise Investment Schemes (EIS and SEIS) and VCT schemes will be renewed beyond their 2025 deadlines, in a bid to boost UK entrepreneurship.

Alongside this, the chancellor said the limits on the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and Company Share Option Plans would be increased to "make them more generous".

The former's will be increased to £250,000 and the maximum age of the business raising capital increased to three years.

The government will scrap the planned alcohol duty increase for wine, beer and spirits.

"I have listened to industry concerns about the ongoing reforms. I will therefore introduce an 18-month transitional measure for wine duty. I will also extend draught relief to cover smaller kegs of 20 litres and above, to help smaller breweries," he said.

He added: "At this difficult time, we are not going to let alcohol duty rates rise in line with RPI. So, I can announce that the planned increases in the duty rates for beer, for cider, for wine and for spirits will all be cancelled."

The government also said it will be introducing a digital VAT-free shopping scheme for visitors to the UK, which will aim to provide a boost to the high street and create jobs in the retail and tourism sectors.

Labour market participation rates have fallen sharply since before the pandemic, especially with a significant proportion of over-50s leaving the labour market.

Therefore, Kwarteng said he would sanction those on benefits who do not return to work, while providing "extra support" to over-50s to encourage them not to leave the labour market.

He added that the government will tighten union legislation, implementing minimum service levels for transport services and forcing unions to put pay negotiations to a vote by their members.