The Energy Security Strategy: The green economy reacts

After weeks of speculation, the government is set to later today publish its roadmap for how it intends to boost Britain's energy security, unveiling new targets for offshore wind, nuclear and low-carbon hydrogen development and measures to accelerate the adoption of smart grid technologies and create a new Future System Operator body.

The plan has largely disappointed green business leaders, energy and climate experts and campaigners, who have warned households facing cripplingly high energy bills will be hurt by its weak provisions for solar, onshore wind and energy efficiency, widely seen to be the quickest way to reduce the country's dependence on expensive fossil fuels in the short term.

While welcoming the establishment of a new target to generate 95 per cent of the UK's energy from low carbon sources by 2030 and Ministers' enhanced ambition on onshore wind, the green economy has noted the decision to push ahead with expensive nuclear power and domestic oil and gas extraction projects that will take years to come online will do little alleviate energy bills in the short term or reduce Putin's ability to use Russia's dominance of energy markets to achieve his destructive geopolitical aims.

The government's decision to bow to Conservative backbencher pressure to keep the effective ban on onshore wind in place, and to pass on a host of green retrofit measures that could have reduced the energy consumption of the UK's fossil gas-dependent homes, will only serve to keep the UK hooked on polluting fossil fuels and give Russia more power, they have warned.

Here, BusinessGreen rounds up some of the reaction to the plan:

Labour Party shadow secretary of state of climate change and net zero Ed Miliband MP said:

"The government's energy relaunch is in disarray. Boris Johnson has completely caved to his own backbenchers and now, ludicrously, his own energy strategy has failed on the sprint we needed on onshore wind and solar- the cheapest, cleanest forms of homegrown power.

"This relaunch will do nothing for the millions of families now facing an energy bills crisis. No reversal of the ban on onshore wind and not a penny more on energy efficiency. These decisions will force households to pay hundreds of pounds more for their energy bills and keep the UK dependent on imported gas for longer.

"After 12 years in government, families are paying the price of Conservative failure. This relaunch won't cut bills, won't deliver energy independence, and won't tackle the climate crisis. Labour would deliver a green energy sprint. This government just cannot deliver."

E3G campaigns director Ed Matthew said:

"With no new support to save energy and by holding back on solar power and on-shore wind, this strategy will do nothing to help the UK get off Russian gas this year.

"Instead, the government has prioritised policies that will keep us dependent on high cost fossil fuels and nuclear power. This isn't an energy security strategy and will do nothing to bring down energy bills. It is a national security threat and the person who will be happiest with it is Vladimir Putin."

Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas said:

"This feels like we're taking one very small step forward and several giant leaps back. This economically and environmentally illiterate strategy proposes new North Sea oil and gas fields which do absolutely nothing to lower household bills, a review to lift the ban on climate-wrecking fracking, and a swathe of painfully slow to construct and vastly expensive nuclear reactors.

"What is most revealing about this strategy is what is missing. There is a gaping wide hole on energy efficiency and demand reduction - which should have been filled by a home retrofit revolution, a mass roll-out of improved insulation and electric heat pumps to keep homes warm and slash household bills. And bowing to Tory backbenchers by refusing to end to the moratorium on onshore wind, which is almost six times cheaper than gas, is utterly shameful.

"Not only are these solutions staring us in the face, but in this year of COP Presidency, the eyes of the world are on us too. Handing out new fossil fuel licences, when we should be sending a message that no new oil & gas developments or fracking wells are compatible with keeping below 1.5C heating, flies in the face of all the Prime Minister's rhetoric at COP26 last November. As the UN Secretary-General made clear following this week's IPCC report, investing in new fossil fuel infrastructure is ‘moral and economic madness'.

"We are at an unprecedented moment for energy security, climate stability and a mounting cost-of-living crisis. Yet all three challenges demand the same solution: a war-time mobilisation to pivot away from dependence on dirty fossil fuels towards efficiency and the clean, green, cheaper energy of the future. This was a crucial test of Johnson's leadership - and he's flunked it."

CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said:

"This strategy sets an ambitious bar for a more resilient, low carbon energy system for the future. Bold words must now be matched by bold actions from the Government. The proof will be in the strategy's delivery, in partnership between business and government. Business believes greater energy independence must go hand-in-hand with delivering a net zero, higher growth economy.

"Increasing our domestic generating capacity is an essential part of dealing with the current energy crisis. Big bets on nuclear will provide clean and stable power for consumers and businesses. This scale of ambition should be replicated for other renewable technologies like onshore wind. Commitment to planning reforms and rapid approvals is what will really make the difference now.

"While it's welcome this Strategy addresses some long-standing challenges, companies are continuing to really struggle with increased wholesale energy costs right now. The government's next step should be to provide immediate cashflow support for firms through the Recovery Loan Scheme - and move to cut bills for Energy Intensive Industries to maintain competitiveness.

"Kickstarting an ambitious national programme for household energy efficiency upgrades should follow this Strategy too - making people's bills more affordable and cutting carbon across the country."

ECIU deputy director Sepi Golzari-Munro said:

"Soaring gas prices are responsible for adding at least £500 to energy bills, forcing another 2.5million households into fuel poverty. Without help to insulate their homes to bring down gas bills there may be little prospect they can afford to keep their homes warm. Rumours that Chancellor Rishi Sunak blocked moves to boost the successful ECO energy efficiency scheme that's saved low income households £1.2billion on their energy bills this year, could raise tough questions as the gas price crisis continues to bite.

"It's all the more striking, since insulation is the public's top priority in the current gas crisis with 84 per cent backing it as the best way to cut our reliance on gas and cut bills. With any extra UK gas production having no effect on prices, it begs the question whether having gas that households can't afford to use counts as ‘energy security' to them."

National Infrastructure Commission chair Sir John Amitt said:

"The government should be credited with its scale of ambition to expand offshore wind and solar generation. The challenge is to take these stretching targets and turn them into delivery of cheaper electricity into people's homes as quickly as possible.

"The steps on onshore wind are unlikely to unlock significant new capacity rapidly, while government's aim to build more major nuclear plants will also take many years to realise.

"Alongside shifting supply away from fossil fuels, some of the quickest wins can be found in improving energy efficiency by better insulating our homes and public buildings to cut overall demand. The potential benefits are now bigger than ever, and we again call on government to set out a costed, long term plan for meeting its own targets and help households make the right choices for their pocket and the planet."

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said:

"The Prime Minister's ambitious new strategy puts the rocket boosters under the UK's transition to renewable energy and will cut consumer bills. The new targets mean that our world-leading offshore wind industry will do the heavy lifting in getting Britain permanently off the hook of gas power by boosting our nation's home-grown energy supply. Reforms to speed up the planning system and how quickly we connect new offshore wind are essential to meet these new ambitions.

"We need to make use of every tool in the box to boost our energy independence, so it's right that government is looking again at planning rules so that onshore wind can proceed in parts of England where there is support, as it's the cheapest source of new power and the quickest to build.

"Ramping up the roll-out of innovative technologies is vital too, and the increased targets for green hydrogen and floating wind will help us to build up new industries. Producing renewable hydrogen using electricity from wind will provide valuable flexibility to our future clean energy system, replacing gas in a wide variety of sectors like industry, transport and heating.

"In the short term, we have a unique opportunity to boost renewables by maximising the amount of capacity we can secure in the current clean power auction, and step up in each subsequent annual auction to the hilt. Another key priority is ensuring that the regulator Ofgem has a clear mandate to enable investment in vital new grid infrastructure we need to deliver projects on time and at lowest cost."

Energy UK's chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said:

"Industry has committed to delivering a Net Zero power system in the 2030s as the best way to provide secure and cheap power to the UK. We support the Government's commitments in the Energy Security Strategy to accelerate the deployment of domestic clean power sources, build a modern energy system, and reduce demand for volatile international gas. We look forward to seeing the full details."

Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology CEO Dr Nina Skorupska said:

"The Energy Security Strategy is wholly inadequate. If ever there was a time for the government to be bold, this was it, but they have failed to rise to the challenge facing the country. Of course, we welcome commitments on solar, hydrogen and offshore wind, but the government's plans will lock the UK into more expensive, longer to build, non-renewable power sources. It ignores a huge swathe of other renewable technologies and the approach to onshore wind is totally inadequate.

"The government also needed to turbocharge support for technologies which could tackle the cost of living crisis, and not just focus solely on developments which won't come to fruition for another five, 10, 15 years. For example, a £200m increase in the ECO home energy efficiency scheme would have helped thousands of households save around £600 a year on their energy bills. The Treasury's refusal to offer this support will condemn people to continued financial hardship for the foreseeable future.

"The UK needs to move rapidly to an energy system which is independent, secure and stable - this strategy will simply not achieve that."

Conservative Environment Network climate spokesperson Jack Richardson said:

"This ambitious strategy rightly puts building more cheap and clean renewables alongside nuclear power at the heart of Britain's future energy mix. It's a blueprint for lowering bills and reducing the UK's reliance on volatile fossil fuels.

"It's especially welcome to see obstacles removed for building offshore wind and a new, bolder target for floating turbines which will unlock the UK's deeper, windier seas. It will also end decades of dithering over nuclear power and firmly back emerging technologies like hydrogen.

"However, the government does need to go further to help insulate fuel poor households through expanding successful energy efficiency schemes. It's also missed an opportunity to rebalance England's planning policy to allow new wind farms to be built with community consent, ending the de facto ban."

IPPR associate director for energy and climate Luke Murphy said:

"This energy strategy appears to be a recipe for failure. The choices the government appears to have made will see consumers pay more, leave the UK less secure, and expose us all to a greater risk from climate change, than if different choices had been made.

"This plan should have been a route map for the UK to make significant progress towards a more affordable, secure, and clean energy future, but from what we've seen so far, it falls short on every test.

"Onshore wind to boost clean energy supply and energy efficiency measures to reduce energy demand should have been at the heart of this strategy, but energy efficiency hasn't been mentioned and the proposals for onshore wind appear pitiful.

"The government has instead placed a bet big on nuclear, which has a role, but remains too expensive and will take years to make a difference. The decision to ramp up exploration of oil and gas and reassess fracking beggars belief. Phasing out fossil fuels is not only essential for tackling the climate crisis and protecting future generations, but it is also in the interests of our energy and economic security."

Green Alliance deputy policy director Roz Bulleid said:

"It's great to see cabinet ministers, especially the business secretary, raising ambition on renewables. But the strategy as a whole misses a huge opportunity to help people cut their bills now and reduce our reliance on fossil fuel imports with better energy efficiency."

Aldersgate Group head of policy Ana Musat said:

"Accelerating the decarbonisation of the UK's power sector, electrifying more sectors of the economy and driving greater energy efficiency all have an essential role to play in improving the UK's energy security. With this in mind, we welcome the ambition in today's British Energy Security Strategy to provide 95 per cent of electricity from low carbon sources by 2030, the boosted targets for technologies such as offshore wind and solar power, and the increased ambition in low carbon and green hydrogen. The stronger focus on delivery - including on transmission connections for offshore wind projects - is very welcome.

"However, the government's ambitions in low-cost onshore wind could be much bolder and it is disappointing to see so little focus on new regulatory measures and incentives to drive more investment in energy efficiency. Reducing energy demand is an essential part of lowering energy bills for households and businesses and making our economy more resilient to price shocks."





CISL director of policy Eliot Whittington said:

"From our energy bills, to the news from Ukraine, to the latest UN climate report, all the signs point in the same direction - the UK should be accelerating towards getting off fossil fuels by dramatically speeding up the roll out of renewable energy and energy efficiency measures. While the strategy must include more than just those, these are the two options that can make a difference quickly and significantly.

"While there are a number of positive elements in the strategy on offshore wind, innovation, hydrogen and other forms of low carbon energy generation, by continuing to limit the potential of onshore wind, and failing to offer a proper scheme that can kick start the market to improve people's homes and help them save energy the government is offering half measures and will probably need to return to this question in the coming months. That delay will only increase the burden on UK bill payers and slow potential progress away from Russian gas as well as action on climate change.

"Efforts to scale up North Sea oil and gas production are likely to have limited effect on household bills but prolonged impacts on the climate. While diversifying our energy away from Russian gas is welcome new spending on fossil fuels represents good money going after bad. This is a go slow strategy in a fast moving world."

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner, Danny Gross said:

"Households are facing soaring bills and need help right now. The quickest way the government can do this is through renewables and funding a council-led, street-by-street free insulation programme. By targeting those most in need first we can make sure fewer people face dire circumstances next winter when the cold weather bites. Instead, the astonishing lack of action on energy efficiency will leave people freezing, desperate and out of pocket next winter.

"This fails as a strategy, as it does not do the most obvious things that would reduce energy demand and protect households from price hikes. Delving deeper into the UK's treasure trove of renewables is the surest path to meeting our energy needs - not the fool's gold of fossil fuels.

"The acceleration in developing offshore wind is certainly welcome, but Ministers must go further and make the most of the UK's massive onshore wind resources. Wind turbines are fast to build, popular with the public and could provide cash-strapped households with huge quantities of cheap renewable power.

"Nuclear power is not the solution either. New nuclear power stations would take well over a decade to build and they're expensive, hazardous and produce waste that will remain highly radioactive for thousands of years. We have been here before, with eight nuclear sites announced in 2010. Over a decade on, the only one under construction is seriously behind schedule and over budget, with a price far above current renewables.



"Other countries have taken much bolder action to meet the scale of the challenge. Britain can - and must - raise its ambition, to ensure everyone has access to clean, affordable energy."

ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson said:

"Supercharging ambition on green energy security is to be welcomed - we have the projects and are ready to build them. There's no shortage of desire but we've got to get real on removing the barriers to make more clean, green, homegrown electricity a reality and get shovels in the ground and turbines in the water.

"It takes five times longer to get a project through the UK's planning system than to build it - that's got to change if we're to stand any chance of weaning our energy system off global gas and making a green future a reality.

"Renewable power is the cleanest, fastest and cheapest way to electrify the economy and the Government could unlock tens of gigawatts if it removes the cap on the next green energy auctions and we swiftly address how we connect and transport it around the country.

"The energy industry has the solutions but what we need from Government is to remove the obstacles and we can get on and deliver."

Vattenfall UK country manager Danielle Lane said:

"The government has set out targets which send a clear message of our move away from imported fossil fuels to a future powered by low-cost renewables. A world leading offshore wind target is an exciting challenge that the industry can rise to, but the vital work to unlock this potential now lies in setting out a clear plan to remove roadblocks to unlocking investment. It must not take over six years to secure project consents with risk placed fully with developers, and vital issues like grid access need resolving quickly.

"Our route away from the energy crisis lies in speeding up our shift to net zero. Onshore wind as a cheap, powerful, and quick-to-build technology could play an important role in this and the Government could have been bolder to unlock its full potential. Tried and tested, low-cost technologies like heat networks can also move quickly to set us off on the right foot, with pragmatic planning reform and the clear legislation in place."

Statkraft UK managing director David Flood said:

"Statkraft welcomes the government's commitment to onshore wind and solar as vital tools to secure our energy supply and reduce household bills. We want to see the same focus on reforming onshore planning rules as there is with proposed offshore developments - this will be critical in enabling the domestic production of green hydrogen.

"The right reform of onshore planning regulations will unleash the UK's renewable potential, clearing the way for a predicted seven-fold growth in wind capacity by 2050 and for solar to supply 63 per cent of the global power system by 2050. The new hydrogen target also marks a step in the right direction, yet the transition to green hydrogen, enabled by wind and solar, should not be distracted by blue. We must move to renewable sources at speed by translating targets into policy and improving our grid network or risk undermining the UK's net zero ambitions by continuing to rely on expensive fossil fuels."

Heat Pump Association chairman Phil Hurley said:

"In the context of the cost-of-living crisis and the tragedy in Ukraine, it has never been more important for heat pumps to be deployed at scale in UK homes, and we remain committed to collaborating with government and industry to make this happen. The electrification of heat enables energy security by giving choice to how electrical power is generated or migrated to renewable energy over time, and it's welcome to see this reflected in the Energy Security Strategy published today. Not only can heat pumps reduce carbon now but their benefits will increase over time as the grid continues to decarbonise."

Ground Source Heat Pump Association chair Laura Bishop said:

"The Government's energy security strategy published today represents a missed opportunity. Instead of focusing on immediate measures to reduce dependence on expensive imported gas, including accelerating the rollout of heat pumps, the strategy focuses on the government's favoured electricity generating technologies, including those with long lead in times. This will do nothing to address the immediate cost of living and energy crises facing UK consumers.

"We welcome the announcement of a new grant completion for UK heat pump manufacturing and a government information website for heat pumps, but again, this will do little in the short-term to boost heat pump demand, or put the UK on course to delivering the Prime Minister's target of 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028. The GSHPA has been calling for an acceleration of the welcome measures contained in last year's Heat and Buildings Strategy, but today's announcements provide no additional funding for consumers wanting to switch to heat pumps, nor give any clear indication of when the legacy environmental costs on electricity bills will be removed. We needed to see far greater urgency in today's announcements, with a clear focus on reducing energy demand in the short-term. We didn't get it. "