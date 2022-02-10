Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

There are seven trusts in the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) biotechnology and healthcare sector. Of these just two are trading on premiums, BB Healthcare and Syncona, which are on 1.7% and 13.5% premiums respectively. The remaining five range from discounts of 1.2% (Biotech Growth) to as high as 14.6% (RTW Venture).

These discounts are understandable given Refinitiv data, reported by the Financial Times today (10 February), shows 83% of recent biotech listings are now trading well below their IPO price.

"The sector was in vogue following the discovery of the Covid-19 vaccines, but has now fallen out of favour, with the rotation from growth," explained analysts from Stifel in their note.

Biotech and healthcare investors hope for rebound following weak 2021

However, with valuations at 20-year lows by some metrics, the time is ripe for these trusts to selectively buy up companies.

Stifel noted the £281.4m International Biotechnology Trust has been increasing its leverage to do just that. The trust, which is on a 1.6% discount, has increased its leverage to its maximum of 18%, compared to 5% at the end of October last year and moved to an overweight of mid and small cap companies.

The analysts note that small-caps have had a worse sell-off than the rest of the sector and so offer more opportunities. As a result they rate IBT and the £452m Biotech Growth trust, which holds 65% in small caps, a buy in the sector.

Due a rebound

Investors may not have to wait long for a rebound, according to Stifel. They noted that historically after a heavy self-off in the biotech sector, as seen fall from November last year, the biotech sector has rebounded strongly the following year.

Since the peak in November Nasdaq Biotechnology index has declined 21% and Stifel noted we may be reaching the inflection point.

"Despite the attractive economic backdrop for Biotech, the sector has underperformed both the tech sector and the wider market over the last five years by -111% and -66%, respectively," the note said. "Valuations in the biotech space now appear unchallenging from multiple perspectives including sector discount levels and historic PE levels."

Healthcare heroes

Meanwhile Berenberg Investment Companies, a private bank that produces research, said that despite recent periods of poor performance from the healthcare trusts, some of which have also suffered from the recent biotech hit, they should be viewed as a "whatever weather winner".

Growth-to-value stock rotation causes difficult start to 2022 for Jupiter Green

"We think the fundamentals supporting healthcare's secular growth story remain compelling and so generally look favourably on recent price weakness in the context of a longer-term view," it said in a note.

Berenberg went on to say that against most metrics, expenditure on healthcare is increasing year on year and inefficiencies within the systems offer opportunities.

The group backed: BB Healthcare, Polar Capital Global Healthcare and Worldwide Healthcare saying the "drivers of future success" for each of them can be "well defined".

The £2.2bn Worldwide Healthcare trust, which is sitting on a 5.4% discount, was suggested as a good choice for investors who "want diversified exposure" and "key overweights in more nascent pockets".

The trust has struggled recently with a loss of 18.8% in one year, according to Morningstar. This week the trusts' managers Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk wrote to investors saying the past year had been "humbling".

"One of the best years ever for excess performance has been followed by a year that is a total reversal, both in terms of reversion to the mean and how and why share prices have moved," the pair said.

China kicks off Year of Tiger on 'back-foot' but investors are cautiously optimistic

They have been harder hit than some of their peers because their two strategic overweights, small-cap biotechnology and Chinese healthcare, have been the worst performers over recent months.

However, the pair said they were "optimistic" and "performance reversion appears likely given the extent of drawdown".

For investors seeking higher growth Berenberg recommended the high-conviction BB Healthcare trust and for more cautious investors it suggested the large-cap, "conservative bias" of Polar Capital's trust.