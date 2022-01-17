Podcast: A Fresh Take on 2022

In this special outlook episode of A Fresh Take, Kathleen Gallagher, features editor at Investment Week, speaks to three young women from the industry discuss what asset managers achieved in 2021, what they would like to see in 2022 as well as what will impact markets and how other young people can get involved in the industry.
Our guests are:
• Celia Fraser - insight & analytics lead at Capital Group
• Chinmayee Thadakamalla - Diversity Project ambassador and executive recruiter at Sainty Hird & Partners
• Rahab Paracha - sustainable multi-asset team at Rathbones
Listen below or here