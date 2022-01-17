Podcast: A Fresh Take on 2022

Outlook for the year ahead

clock • 1 min read
Outlook for 2022
Image:

Outlook for 2022

In this special outlook episode of A Fresh Take, Kathleen Gallagher, features editor at Investment Week, speaks to three young women from the industry discuss what asset managers achieved in 2021, what they would like to see in 2022 as well as what will impact markets and how other young people can get involved in the industry.

Our guests are:

• Celia Fraser - insight & analytics lead at Capital Group
• Chinmayee Thadakamalla - Diversity Project ambassador and executive recruiter at Sainty Hird & Partners
• Rahab Paracha - sustainable multi-asset team at Rathbones

Listen below or here

 

 

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Seraphim Space trust CEO: Space companies face 'wave of consolidation'

City minister Lord Myners dies aged 73

More on Companies

Paul Myners has died at the age of 73
Companies

City minister Lord Myners dies aged 73

Extensive career

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Antonio Horta-Osorio of Credit Suisse has resigned
Companies

Credit Suisse chair resigns after Covid breaches

Only eight months in role

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
Industry

BlackRock AUM exceeds $10trn as ETFs and active strategies attract record flows

$540bn of net inflows in 2021

Ellie Duncan
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

US inflation reaches highest peak in 40 years

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

13 January 2022 • 4 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot