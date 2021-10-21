Investment Week receives highly commended in Aviva Investors Sustainability awards

The awards are in recognition of outstanding reporting across sustainability topics in the UK media.

They aim to acknowledge the journalists, editors and media organisations that have driven consistently high standards of clarity and investigation across national, institutional and wholesale investment press and specialist ESG publications over the past year.

Entries were judged by a panel of experts led by Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors.

Steve was supported by: Rhian-Mari Thomas, CEO of Green Finance Institute; Tanya Steele, CEO of World Wide Fund for Nature; Sarah Gordon, CEO of Impact Investing Institute; James Alexander, CEO of UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association; and Mark Cobley, communications specialist at Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Mark Versey, CEO of Aviva Investors, said: "The highly commended entry for publication of the year has been at the forefront of financial trade journalism for 25 years, leading the way in events, awards and editorial standards. Its reputation has been bolstered further in the last year as the team championed sustainable investing. "Alongside helping to launch a fully-fledged Sustainable Investment Festival, this publication has embraced additional formats including video, podcasts and roundtable discussions to help drive progress in the sector. Maintaining such a high quality of ESG reporting and continuing to lead the way in investment reporting is no mean feat. "For that reason, please join me in congratulating the team at Investment Week, this year's highly commended publication." He added: "We were overwhelmed by the number and quality of submissions from the media, and congratulate all of this year's winners, as well as the highly commended and shortlisted entrants. We launched the Awards to celebrate the role the media has played in shaping debate and understanding as ESG topics have gone from niche interest to front page news. Climate change is a systemic threat to societies, markets and the future of our planet. We hope these Awards go some way to recognizing the contribution the media has made, and continues to make, towards a just and sustainable future."

Responsible Investor won the Publication of the Year category with ESG Clarity shortlisted.

Michael Holder, deputy editor at Investment Week's sister title BusinessGreen, was also shortlisted in the Best Contribution to Climate Change Journalism category.