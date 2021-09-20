Covid crisis bruises Vietnamese trusts despite strong fundamentals

Vietnam is one such country. Up until the end of April it was a world leader in virus containment. However, since then a deadly fourth wave has caused significant disruption and markets have noticed.

All three investment trusts that cover Vietnam are trading on double-digit discounts, despite achieving hefty returns across one and five years, according to figures from Association of Investment Companies (AIC) and FE fundinfo.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) has returned 62.7% in one year and is trading on a 14.1% discount, VietNam Holding (VNH) has returned 88.7% and is trading on a 17.9% discount and VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity (VOF) has returned 40.9% and is trading on a 20.6% discount.

When looking at the three trusts the first commonality Monica Tepes, investment companies research director at finnCap, notes is the performance.

"The first thing they have in common is the great returns they delivered to investors by investing in the fast-growing Vietnamese market. Over the last ten years they delivered sterling NAV total returns of over 400% (VEIL and VNH) and over 300% (VOF)," she explained.

"In comparison, over the same period and on the same basis, most Asia Pacific trusts were up about 150%-200%, emerging markets funds about 100%-150%."

Part of this performance is down to Vietnam's strong growth prospects. In fact, despite the devastating fourth wave, the World Bank still expects GDP to expand by about 4.8% in 2021, thanks to a strong first half.

In a recent speech to investors, Vietnam's ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long, said the country has a "very ambitious growth plan" targeting 6.5% to 7% GDP growth per year.

"The opportunity, particularly for UK investors, is we want to change from a pattern of economic growth from low wages to high quality of labour force,"

he said.

Each of the trusts is tapping into this plan and the growth of the country in general, but they are doing so in different fashions, creating slightly different flavours of investment.

Does size matter?

An obvious difference between the trusts is size. VEIL is the largest at £1.8bn followed by VOF at £966.6m and then the significantly smaller VNH which is £101.7m.

The ‘implication' of these sizes is "VNH has a lot more flexibility in moving in and out of stocks and in accessing smaller-sized companies, where the returns can be more attractive," explained Tepes.

VNH has indeed been the best performing in the sector, with its NAV up 46% year to date and 89% over one year.

Craig Martin, chair of the management group of VNH, Dynam Capital, said he sees the trust as "perfectly sized" as they can invest in companies across the cap spectrum.

"We can find companies at the smaller end, to invest in and really engage with those as well as also being able to invest in the larger companies too," he said. "And that is important for our strategy which is very much about a high conviction concentrated portfolio."

However, Dominic Scriven, founder and chair of Dragon Capital, which runs VEIL, argues that size also plays to their advantage.

"If you want to raise, $80m or $100m, or $20m or $150m. You have to talk to us. It would be crazy if we were not one of

the top calls," he said at an investor presentation.

He noted a transaction where a company needed to retire a bond in Singapore and have that settled through an equity transaction in Vietnam. VEIL did this and was able to negotiate a minimum return.

Private ways

Another differentiating factor is the assets within the trusts.

VEIL and VNH invest exclusively or nearly exclusively in listed equities.

VOF on the other hand has a strategy where it also invests in private/unlisted companies, which at times can be a sizeable portion of the portfolio. In fact they see themselves as primarily a private investment vehicle.

"The first dollar that we raised, the first investment that we did was a private equity," said Khanh Vu, deputy managing director of the trust. "It was a local confectionery bakery company run by two brothers…over the years this company has gone public and today is one of the largest confectionary companies in the market."

Despite unlisted assets making up just 11.7% of its portfolio, the management of the trust sees itself primarily as a private equity investor and targets 20%.

Andy Ho, chief investment officer, said this was because the trust is holding onto its investments even after they

go public as the trust believes they will continue to grow.

One example is An Cuong Wood Working, which the trust invested in 2016 as a private equity investment. In August it entered into the stock exchange and became the tenth largest holding of the trust.

The ESG factor

As with any frontier market, ESG factors can be a challenge for Vietnamese investors.

Jayna Rayna, investment company analyst at QuotedData, said it is VNH's approach to ESG that makes it "the most differentiated" of the three trusts.

"The team conducts extensive due diligence including site visits, interviews of management and a score against its ESG matrix while requiring its companies to demonstrate rigorous adherence to ESG principles," she explained.