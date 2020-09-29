Stifel sees 'strong buying opportunity' in Secure Income REIT on 31% discount

Secure Income REIT’s current 31% discount to net asset value (NAV) is pricing in “Armageddon” for the company’s non-healthcare assets, presenting “a very strong buying opportunity”, Stifel has said.

The £859m real estate investment trust has struggled during 2020, with its share price still 22.7% below where it was on 9 April, despite all bar one of its IT Property - UK Residential sector peers having bounced back from their Covid-induced losses to trade higher than where they were on the same date.

Indeed, Stifel showed Secure Income's 31% discount to NAV stood in sharp contrast to a basket of income-focused property peers' average premium of 28%.

Why investors shouldn't bet their house on REITs

But analyst John Cahill believes that, assuming the company's healthcare assets trade at a 35% premium to NAV, which he picked as it is the low of competitors Assura and PHP's recent trading range, and cash at par, Secure Income's current share price implies its leisure and hotel assets are trading at an 84% discount to NAV.

Cahill suggested that seemed harsh. "We recognise that there has been interruption to rental income as a result of Covid,"he explained, "but the company is hardly unique in that respect, with listed property companies reporting rent collection of 67% for the June quarter day.

"In Secure Income's case, it has reached agreements with all of its tenants regarding rent concessions, and all rental income is scheduled to revert to pre-Covid levels by 1 January 2022.

"The equity market appears to be pricing for Armageddon in the company's non-healthcare sectors, moving certainly beyond any parameters we consider possible, and as such the de-rated shares present a very strong buying opportunity, in our view."

Travelodge CVA leaves some uncertainty

As Covid has heavily impacted travel and leisure sectors, Secure Income has had to grant support for three key tenants, hotel group Travelodge, theme park provider Merlin and publican Stonegate.

Travelodge filed for a company voluntary agreement (CVA) across all of its hotel estate, with Secure Income its largest single landlord, owning 123 of 589 hotels. The CVA meant Travelodge was granted a 50% (£14.4m) rent reduction in the full-year 2020 and 30% (£8.6m) in FY21, with rent returning to 100% by FY22.

Gravis' Norris: Winners and losers in the pandemic-hit property world

Merlin agreed to defer its quarterly rents payable in June 2020 and September 2020, with those figures, totalling £17.8m, payable by September 2021; Stonegate was granted a six-month rent-free period from March 2020, equivalent to £1.1m, in exchange for lease extensions to 25 years without a break, up from 19.6 years previously.

Stifel noted the total loss of rent net of costs for Secure Income totals £24.1m, spread over FY20 and FY21, which is equivalent to 10.8% of two years' rent roll.

While Cahill accepted there was a risk that further concessions may need to be granted should parts of the economy close once more, he noted that "recently introduced government restrictions go nowhere close to those of early summer".

Indeed, all of Stonegate's pubs and Travelodge's hotels, as well as Merlin's three key UK theme parks, have now reopened.

There remains some uncertainty over Travelodge's future, with Stifel highlighting three possible outcomes from its "hasty use of a CVA", with the first and most simple of those - no change, with Secure Income keeping the Travelodge hotels on the basis already agreed with rents reverting to pre-Covid levels from 1 January 2020 - on which Stifel's positive investment case is predicated.

However, there is the possibility will have to re-tenant part of the Travelodge estate. This would be expected to result in superior financial metrics, though, with higher rents and/or longer leases. "The portfolio would give a potential new operator the chance to obtain c.6,500 beds," Cahill reasoned.

'Draconian' FCA open-ended property fund measures expected to drive flows to trusts and ETFs

"Even in the current subdued hospitality market, this would be a rare opportunity for expansion on such a scale in the UK.

"However, re-tenanting does introduce operational risk during the transition period, which we suspect is likely to weigh heavily against this option."

Strong liquidity position

Alternatively, Secure Income could sell some or all of the hotels, which could net it around £260m. This would see the trust's uncommitted cash reserves rise to £480m, which it would use for acquisitions, capital returns or hold onto "as a shock absorber against turbulent occupier or investment markets".

Cahill said: "At this stage we cannot predict the outcome, but as mentioned our forecasts and investment case are on the basis of no change. The company does not ‘need' to do anything.

"However, either of (2) or (3) above would not be a surprise given the management team's long track record of proactive management. We highlight that alignment with shareholders is as close as it can be, with the management team holding 12.4% of the company, valued at £155m at net tangible assets."

UK Mortgages defends decision to reject M&G offer

Cahill also noted Secure Income has a strong liquidity position, with last year's sale of a number of hospitals increasing its cash balance by almost £150m, to £241m at end-June.

Cahill said: "We expect the total cash balance to reach a ‘low' of £222m in 1H21E as the company tops-up this year's dividends, growing thereafter when the company returns to a positive free cash flow position.

"This leaves the company with very considerable cash resources to weather even the worst occupier market conditions, until such time as they are redeployed.

"By way of example, Secure Income could meet its entire admin costs plus debt interest for three and a half years, even if the company did not receive a penny of rental income."