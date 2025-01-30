SDR 'not straightforward' for MPS providers and DFMs

‘Serious amount of additional resource’ needed

Isabel Baxter
clock • 4 min read

It is important that model portfolio service (MPS) providers and discretionary fund managers (DFMs) are part of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime, but the process is unlikely to be simple.

Last year, Investment Week revealed the Financial Conduct Authority will publish its policy paper on the implementation of the SDR for portfolio managers in Q2 2025.  Naming and marketing rules were set to come into force for asset managers on 2 December, though some firms will now have until 5 April to comply.  FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025 WHEB Asset Management partner and head of research Seb Beloe told IW sister title Professional Adviser that the main challenge for both MPS providers and DFMs when it comes to SDR is that they a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

FCA's plan to axe Consumer Duty board champions 'questionable'

FCA: 'We will never operate a zero-failure regulatory regime'

More on ESG

Schroders becomes first adopter of all four SDR labels
ESG

Schroders becomes first adopter of all four SDR labels

First 'Sustainability Mixed Goals' label

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 January 2025 • 1 min read
Global ESG fund flows reach highest quarterly inflows of 2024 in Q4 boom
ESG

Global ESG fund flows reach highest quarterly inflows of 2024 in Q4 boom

Driven by European strategies

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 27 January 2025 • 3 min read
Ninety One adds 'Sustainability Impact' label to another fund
ESG

Ninety One adds 'Sustainability Impact' label to another fund

Managed by Stephanie Niven and Miles Hamilton

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 23 January 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot