SDR 'not straightforward' for MPS providers and DFMs

Last year, Investment Week revealed the Financial Conduct Authority will publish its policy paper on the implementation of the SDR for portfolio managers in Q2 2025. Naming and marketing rules were set to come into force for asset managers on 2 December, though some firms will now have until 5 April to comply. FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025 WHEB Asset Management partner and head of research Seb Beloe told IW sister title Professional Adviser that the main challenge for both MPS providers and DFMs when it comes to SDR is that they a...