Event Voice: Interview with Cohen & Steers' William Scapell

William Scapell of Cohen & Steers
William Scapell of Cohen & Steers

William Scapell, CFA, executive vice president, head of fixed income and preferred securities at Cohen & Steers, talks to Investment Week at the Funds to Watch Conference about the Global Hybrid Credit fund.

He discusses his career as a fund manager, as well as what he is trying to achieve for investors in the fund and how hybrid credit can improve the risk-return profile of a portfolio.

In this interview, Scapell shares key talking points from his presentation at Funds to Watch, including how active managers can potentially benefit from a changing interest rate environment using hybrid credit and where he is seeing opportunities in the space. 

