Selectors on Screen: J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Gonzalez on the importance of diverse teams

Alejandro Gonzalez, vice-president, fixed income and multi-asset investment research at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, talks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about his big career move from New York to London, building relationships and his advice for newer fund selectors.
They discuss his passion for improving diversity & inclusion in the investment industry and how fund selectors can have influence in this area. In particular, they talk about the impact of the group's Diverse Asset Manager Initiative, which helps the team get more diverse portfolio managers on their radar. To get involved visit the website here.
Gonzalez also gives his views on the evolution of sustainable investing, meeting client needs and product development, including in the alternatives space.
Alejandro is responsible for the manager selection and ongoing investment due diligence of fixed income and multi-asset mutual funds, active ETFs and hedge funds for the J.P. Morgan International Private Bank. His objective is to advise and counsel clients by sourcing, researching and maintaining the multi-centibillion dollar investment platform. He joined the Private Bank in 2015 in the New York City office conducting investment research, manager selection and ongoing due diligence for the fixed income business. Alejandro holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University.