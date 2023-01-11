Selectors on Screen: CTI's Prior on traditional investments and seeking 'brave' managers

She discusses building up businesses and why she is passionate about bringing out the best in her team and the managers she interviews.

Prior also addresses challenges and opportunities for the fund management industry and fund selectors. In particular, she explains the need to recognise the value of traditional investment management and not be drawn to "the utopia of fancy offerings".

She shares her views on why it is important to seek out "brave" managers in this market environment and lean into opportunities, including in fixed income.

Prior identifies that trends are changing and it will take a while for new ones to be established, which she says is an incredibly interesting time for her as a fund selector.

Kelly Prior - investment manager

Kelly Prior is an investment manager in the Multi-Manager People team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. She joined the group via Thames River Capital in April 2007 from Credit Suisse. Prior to this she helped to set up the multi-manager process at Rothschild Asset Management. Prior leads fixed interest research and is currently also on the sector teams covering Japan and specialist investments. She holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).