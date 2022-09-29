JPM Global Core Real Assets trims listed exposure to boost private assets portfolio

Jamie Kramer, head of the Alternative Solutions Group for JPMAM and co-manager of the JARA trust.

The trust, managed by JP Morgan's Alternative Solutions Group, which is led by Jamie Kramer, has reduced the listed real assets allocation within the portfolio by 5.5% between November last year and the end of August.

A considerable part of this reduction has been recycled into investments in private real estate, with a focus on the logistics, industrial and single family housing sectors in the US.

Kramer, who is also JARA's co-manager, said: "The US has a very strong dollar right now, and although we do believe that the chances of a recession in the US are greater, consumer, corporations and the banking sector are in really good shape.

"While the increase in interest rates has definitely hurt and slowed down retail housing, we are expecting a soft landing - and a fairly quick one - for the rest of real estate. In the US, we have a lot of bills that have been passed that are very pro-industrial and infrastructure that will be very good for the portfolio."

JARA added 5% to its North America allocation throughout the year, while reducing its exposure to Europe and the Asia Pacific, mainly through its liquid allocation. The current geographic split of the portfolio is 54% North America, 28% APAC, 16% Europe and 2% UK, according to its 2022 annual report.

The reduction of the trust's listed assets sleeve, as well as new inflows, was also used to fund the portfolio's new 10% position in JP Morgan Asset Management's US real estate mezzanine debt strategy, which provides exposure to mainly multifamily housing and office loans.

Within private transportation and infrastructure, the company has been bullish on areas such as clean energy and liquified natural gas carriers, which "stand to benefit significantly from the switch away from Russian fossil fuels in Europe", according to chair John Scott.

JARA's rotation towards less volatile assets this year seems to have paid off. Year-to-date, the company's share price total return is up by 14.19%, while its NAV has increased by 13.01%, according to Morningstar data.

The trust has outperformed the Morningstar IT Flexible Investment sector, which lost 13.38% year-to-date, with the sector's NAV up by 1.87%. JARA is currently trading at a 2.84% discount, according to the AIC.

Meanwhile, the listed real estate market, as represented by the FTSE EPRA/Nareit Global Real Estate index, has lost 19.2% year-to-date as of 31 August, according to Nareit.