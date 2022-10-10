Fund Manager of the Year Winner's Interview: Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors were winner's at this year's Fund Manager of the Year Awards in the UK Equity Income and China Categories.

Here, Investment Week hears from Simon Gergel and Richard Knight, co-managers of the Allianz UK Listed Equity Income Fund, about factors contributing to the success of the fund at this year's awards.

Can you give a brief overview of the team running the fund and the resources available?

Allianz UK Listed Equity Income Fund is co-managed by Simon Gergel and Richard Knight. In addition to their roles on the income fund, Simon is CIO UK Equity and heads up The Merchants Trust; while Richard is lead portfolio manager for the Allianz UK Listed Opportunities Fund.

Simon and Richard are supported by the full resources of AllianzGI, which includes a network of global portfolio managers (PMs), credit and macro research, sustainability analysts and a proprietary market research division. As part of the European Value and Income Team, Simon and Richard also benefit from the input of five other PMs focused on European value stocks, as well as a team of London-based European equity PMs.

Most importantly, the size and scale of AllianzGI means that Simon and Richard are able to meet every company in their investable universe. We believe, this first-hand access is an invaluable differentiator when it comes to formulating an investment case.

What is key to your investment process on the fund and what are you trying to offer investors?

Our goal in the Allianz UK Listed Equity Income Fund is to deliver market-beating total returns, with a yield above the FTSE All-Share Index*. We take a value-driven approach that is focused on high conviction, bottom-up stock picking. The PMs rely on a simple investment philosophy, focused on value, conviction and risk:

Value: We look to buy companies whose shares trade at a material discount to their intrinsic value. Empirical evidence demonstrates that taking this as our opportunity set raises boosts the potential for alpha generation.

Conviction: Our focus is on stocks which are genuinely misunderstood and therefore mispriced by the market. This requires a contrarian mindset, with concentrated positions often initiated opportunistically.

Risk: By taking a conservative view on price, we are able to minimise the risk of permanent capital loss, while maximising likely upside. Equally, our process aims to ensure that we have a broad range of business models in the portfolio, with uncorrelated drivers of alpha over the long term.

Stock selection draws on the full resources of AllianzGI, and focuses on financial fundamentals, the extent to which a stock benefits from external themes (including industry cycles, environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and structural trends) as well as valuation. An above market income is considered only as a limiting factor to the investment universe, rather than a critical factor within an investment case.

How has the team negotiated difficult market conditions in 2022 and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy?

In general, we have benefitted from tailwinds in "traditional" value segments of the market, as well as cheaper starting valuations across the UK market as a whole. However, in the UK Equity team we consider ourselves to be macro aware rather than macro driven.

The Fund has thus benefited from significant positions in Energy, as well as select Consumer and Defence names. However, our holdings in two Energy stocks and one Utilities stock were predicated not on the possibility of global conflict, but rather chronic underinvestment in supply given long-term demand growth. Similarly, we only initiated in two global tobacco stocks after substantial share price declines meant the stocks traded at a discount to cash flows that were far more resilient than the market gave them credit.

Looking forward, the prospect of a prolonged stagflationary environment may create a favourable environment for our strategy. In a lower growth environment, where rising corporate earnings are likely to play a diminished role in driving equity returns, mispriced assets remain a valuable source of alpha generation.

Can you highlight a couple of interesting investment opportunities for the fund going forwards? How are you gaining exposure?

In an inflationary environment, a company's cash flows are eroded when the business is unable to pass higher input costs on to its customers. Assessing the resilience of these cash flows however, is a key part of our fundamental analysis. In this respect, holdings within UK Value strategies should be better insulated either through their pricing power, or their controlling position within the value chain.

Pricing power can be secured by virtue of occupying a dominant position within a niche. For example, within the Industrials sector, we own a recruitment company specialising in high-end STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) related vacancies. Alternatively, companies can control the supply of those resources which are increasing in price. We see a number of opportunities across the oil & gas sector, as well as building materials, where businesses can pass these costs on directly, seeing a proportional rise in margins relative to their fixed cost base.

*This fund uses the specified benchmark as a target. This means that the index shown is part of a target set for the fund's performance to match or exceed.

