The asset management world has changed a lot since Marg Franklin, chief executive officer of CFA Institute, first joined the industry over 30 years ago.

"In hindsight," she tells Investment Week, "it was a pretty simple model; largely institutional, you know - risk and return."

And the returns were plentiful, she adds. "It was the era of declining inflation, declining interest rates and growing productivity - the perfect trifecta for assets to rise."

But now the asset management industry is at an inflection point, she notes. Starting with the investment landscape, the opportunities that gave rise to decades of solid growth is bottoming and set to change.

"We have already seen rising inflation and interest rates and, you know, we are in a much more complex investment environment in terms of generating returns on a risk-adjusted basis," says Franklin, speaking from New York.

"You can see that in burgeoning asset classes that comprise a much greater part of the asset allocation, not only for institutional investors, but increasingly for individual investors as well."

Franklin reflects how when she began her career in investment, "a lot of the world was made up of defined benefit pension plans taking care of people's retirement and financial security". That, of course has changed. Save the legacy systems, the onus has shifted to the individual to take care of their own financial future.

Whether they are equipped to do so on a sustainable basis is a different story, however, Franklin says.

The nature of how returns are generated has changed, she argues, but so has the asset management industry.

"There is much more consolidation, now a substantial portion of the market is in passive, the rise of the individual investors and the implications of that and, of course, technology," says Franklin.

Societal demand on the industry is also growing. "Until now, it had been hitherto absent."

Silver linings

"We talk a lot about ESG [environmental, social and governance]," the CEO states. Governance is "pretty far along" in the industry, while the ‘E' has seen intense focus on decarbonisation, she explained.

"The implications of that for the asset management industry are incredibly important because of the urgency, and, frankly, the asset management business is lagging business and insurance," Franklin said.

Societal pressure is also growing on the employment front, as workers' rights increasingly come to the fore while many asset managers push for a so-called ‘just transition' while still generating returns.

"Depending on your viewpoint, all this creates either an incredibly interesting and rich context, or quite a daunting context because just about everywhere there are pre-existing trends that have been accelerated."

All these elements coming together affect how firms can nurture a healthy and positive work-life balance - a question which, in itself, is "pretty existential", says Franklin.

"One of the silver linings of the pandemic is issues that we have been wrestling with for a long period of time have now been compressed and must be urgently addressed," she explains.

"The pandemic has endured for long enough, and it will make systemic changes to the way we do business. It has upended the way we work, and how we think about work… The very presence in our everyday lives - the consequences of climate change and the pandemic - are not lost on anybody."

Franklin highlights that the role of the investment industry is to allocate capital - to provide for future financial security against an increasingly uncertain backdrop.

"We either have the opportunity to allocate capital really well, or poorly with direct consequences, individual communities, individual lives - and I don't think that has ever been so explicitly apparent in our business," she says.

Structural changes

Looking at the social side of ESG in a "more compressed and more challenging investment return environment", it is important to take into account the "tension and balance" between the ‘E' and the ‘S', according to the CFA Institute chief executive.

She highlights how there are plenty of historical examples of structural changes, such as the coal industry in the Margaret Thatcher era.

"If the line is not smooth on that transition plan, the jags to the social side can create anarchy and chaos," she says.

"In this case, it really is global tension between the global north and global south, but we also see demographic tension between those now entering the workforce - what they experience - and those who are retired and what their expectation is.

"Historically we tended to think about return generation and managing return risk or volatility. ‘Am I going to get my money back? What's the volatility of returns?' It's been quite mathematical and precise. And we're now being demanded to look at it much more holistically.

"I completely think it's a positive thing for society. Are we well-equipped to do that? No," says Franklin.

This is where much of CFA Institute's work is focused, she points out. Franklin highlights a number of points the organisation sees as "critically" important: having well-qualified investment professionals, a "much greater need" for continuous learning and professional development.

In November last year, CFA Institute launched a certificate in ESG investing. "Really, it is how do you in an efficient and effective and speedy manner, start to have investment professionals developing those skills and capabilities in their portfolios, whether that's security selection, capital allocation, or portfolio construction," Franklin explains.

"Frankly, seven years ago you would have asked a lot of investment professionals and they wouldn't even know what ESG stands for," she says.