Q&A with Martin Gilbert: The future of wealth & asset management, the legacy of Covid-19 and lessons from Woodford

Martin Gilbert, founder and former CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management, spoke to editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd at Investment Week's recent Funds to Watch Spring Conference about his career, the evolution of the asset & wealth management sectors in the UK, the outlook for boutiques, the big questions on ESG and his market views.

You stepped down as chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments in September last year. Looking back over the period following the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management with Standard Life, what do you see as your biggest challenges there and your biggest achievements?

I think mergers are difficult to accomplish so I would say probably the biggest challenge that Keith Skeoch and I had was how we would merge the businesses and try to keep the culture intact.

I also quickly realised that going from working at Aberdeen to Standard Life Aberdeen was very different and probably not for me. I am interested in smaller businesses and building businesses.

I think it is great they have managed to recruit Stephen Bird and I think he will do an outstanding job as he is a world class CEO.

I am pleased to see him in position but he has a tough job as it is a tough time in asset management at the moment. He is not unique in having to take out costs in some of these large businesses.

How did you respond to the news that the Standard Life brand is to move to Phoenix?

I think it is logical and a good move by Stephen. The word 'life' resonates pretty well if you are a life company and it doesn't resonate so well if you are not a life company so it was a very logical move by Stephen and the board. I wasn't surprised.

I think his big challenge will be what he rebrands the ongoing company now because he has got a number of good brands there. It is quite a tricky balancing act.

Since leaving ASI you have made a number of moves this year including taking a stake in AssetCo., which you want to develop into an asset and wealth business within the financial services sector. Can you explain what that business is going to do and where you see the big opportunities in the space?

Well, I love setting businesses up and growing businesses. I'm not so good at running them but I got by for enough years so I learned a bit about running them. So it is seeing what opportunities exist.

I am basically an M&A guy, I suppose, in the asset management business, built largely by mergers and acquisitions, so a bit of that but very much at the small end.

I see the opportunities in private markets and I am trying to give the retail investor or the end customer more access to private markets than they have at the moment.

Up until now, it has largely been the domain of institutional investors and the end consumers have sat by watching institutions being able to buy these assets.