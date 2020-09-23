Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with Matthews China team

In this series, Investment Week speaks to some of the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 about their teams, how they construct portfolios, performance drivers and how their particular strategies may develop in the future.

In this interview, we speak to the team behind the Matthews China fund, which was Highly Commended in the China category this year.

Can you tell us about the team on the fund and how you construct the portfolio?

The Matthews China fund aims to identify current or future market leaders across sectors at attractive valuations. It is a high-conviction, all-shares portfolio looking for growth at a reasonable price.

We pride ourselves on securing long-term quality across our all-cap portfolio, looking for consistent leaders rather than shooting stars, and we seek to deliver alpha in both up and down markets using a bottom-up approach.

Andrew Mattock, the lead manager for the Matthews China Strategy, has 27 years of investment experience. The team also includes one co-manager and one research analyst, and is supported by three dedicated China specialists with a total of over 100 years of combined Asia experience. The team regularly conducts on-the-ground research with local companies and has access to the ideas and expertise of the broader firm's 40+ investment professionals, including 18 Chinese language speakers.

The fund is not overly thematic and this approach has served us well. By maintaining a relatively concentrated portfolio, we feel we can maximise our research depth and conviction while minimising the risk of stock selection mistakes. One of our core principles is that you cannot treat every stock the same. Some sectors lend themselves to longer-term investment, whereas other areas of the market give us a shorter prediction window. Approximately 80% of our portfolio is invested in ‘buy and hold' equities in long-term sustainable growth companies which demonstrate cash flow predictability. The remaining 20% is invested in more tactical and cyclical names, including areas of the market where there is less predictability but more immediate growth.

What has helped drive performance for the fund in recent years?

For the three-year period ending July 2020, stock selection was the key driver of outperformance, consistent and in line with the fund's philosophy to generate alpha through active stock selection without taking sector bets. Broadly speaking, the fund's focus on the rise of the domestic economy has been the primary driver of performance. Stock selection in information technology, real estate and consumer staples was particularly strong. In addition, the fund's all-share positioning and exposure in A-shares contributed positively to performance. Driven by the opportunity set, the fund's A-share exposure has increased to 28% as of 31 July and as active managers we continue to find attractive opportunities in this market.

The fund's lack of energy exposure contributed to relative performance, as oil prices collapsed in the first quarter of 2020 amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. In contrast, the fund's overweight to financials was a relative detractor over the three years, but was offset by strong stock selection. We continue to hold on to market leaders trading at reasonable levels, and believe their operational performance will improve as China sustainably moves into a post-pandemic recovery.

How are you tackling the challenges facing investors in the current climate as a result of the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis?

It helps to have boots on the ground. Insights from our analysts in China helped us understand very quickly how seriously the Chinese government were taking the virus and we were worried about the rest of the world being comparatively complacent. As a result we positioned the fund defensively ahead of the inevitable correction once the virus spread to the rest of the world.

One advantage is that we have decades of experience investing in China and we know the companies well. We have followed them for years and know the management teams, so it is fine to have virtual company meetings this year. In addition, our local analysts can conduct site visits and report on local trends.

What is more important is to keep an open mind and be disciplined about price. China continues to change rapidly and the stock market is volatile. Market corrections can be very fierce, so understanding when stocks are overvalued and when you should be selling them is critical.

Where do you see the big opportunities for investors in China in the years ahead?

Overall China's long-term prospects continue to be positive as the economy shifts from an export-led to a consumption and services-led model. We believe some companies are better positioned to grow over time by capitalizing on this economic transformation and China's expanding middle class consumption. The expansion of consumer sectors such as information technology, communications and light industrials is an obvious example. There's outsized growth in these emerging companies and as an active investor, you can be ahead of this curve.

In my experience, investors often underestimate scale as a competitive advantage in China when it comes to consumption and services. Companies that enjoy dominant positions have access to a vast domestic market. Online shopping, for example, continues to be a growth sector. The pandemic sped up adoption of online shopping, but growth in the sector is fundamentally just a continuation of a longer trend. E-commerce platforms continue to broaden their reach into less developed urban centers, often referred to as lower tier cities, tapping into the next large cohort of consumers entering the middle class.