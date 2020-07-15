Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with Fidelity International

In this series, Investment Week speaks to some of the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020. Fidelity International was the winner of the Global Group of the Year Award.

The judges said it was unprecedented for a group to have so many funds on the awards shortlist across so many different categories. What do you think has helped support strong performance across the range in recent years? How have you developed investment processes and teams over the period?

One of our key competitive advantages is that fact that we are privately owned. This means we are driven by our clients' needs and taking a long-term view, not by having to satisfy short-term shareholder demands.

As investment is our core business, there are no conflicting interests from other activities. We have always had a deep commitment to active management and proprietary research, which creates a sustainable platform to deliver superior returns and meet our clients' objectives.

We remain acutely focused on retaining and developing our investment professionals. There is a clear policy of developing staff internally without looking outside the group. While many of our analysts may elect to specialise as career analysts, there is a formal path for those that seek to become a portfolio manager.

Fidelity's Portfolio Management Academy plays a key role in this regard. The course typically lasts 18 to 36 months and provides the opportunity for a small number of promising analysts to learn the skills of portfolio management from experienced investors, initially running pilot portfolios that are seeded by proprietary not client capital.

Being able to connect our teams real-time around the world also creates a consistent investment platform. A recent key development has been the integration of sustainability factors into our research, alongside traditional financial metrics. This took a huge step forward with the launch of our proprietary Sustainability Ratings in 2019. These ratings are solely for the use of Fidelity's investment teams, leveraging our research capabilities and corporate access to generate a forward-looking assessment of a company's ESG performance and its trajectory.

What has been important to the group recently in terms of supporting investors and contributing to the wider UK investment industry?

As one of the largest investment managers globally, our team works closely with policymakers, industry groups and non-governmental organisations on a range of key industry issues and initiatives.

In the UK, Fidelity sits on a number of IA committees and groups - as well as its Board and Advisory Council - and plays an active role in shaping the future of the investment industry. We are also members of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association which highlights our commitment to boost the growth of sustainable investment and finance in the UK.

In recent years, we have run a number of campaigns to tackle the issues that are contributing to the gender investment and savings gap. In 2018, our report ‘The Financial Power of Women' set out to find working solutions to help empower women ‘GET INvested' and make the leap from saving to investment. We also launched ‘Women and Money Labs' which brought together influencers from industry, government and media to find real solutions to this important issue.

This continues today and through our latest report, ‘Unlocking the Power of Advice', we have turned the spotlight onto the industry to look at the barriers stopping women from accessing advice, how we can overcome them, as well as the resulting opportunities for advisers.

How has Fidelity International coped with the huge challenges created by the Covid-19 crisis in recent months? What does the group think could change for the industry in the future as a result of the crisis and how is it placed to adapt to these developments?

Since the onset of the crisis, we have been very proactive with client communications, running an extensive virtual programme of calls with our investment team to help clients navigate this unprecedented environment.

These updates included our CIOs and portfolio managers and provided regular in-depth analysis on our outlook across asset classes and the associated implications for the portfolios that clients are invested in. This unfettered access to our investment experts has resonated with clients and underlines that value of being visible and approachable in uncertain times.

Looking further afield, we believe Covid-19 will have a major and long-lasting impact economically, socially, politically and technologically. From an investment perspective, it has accelerated several investable trends that were already underway before the pandemic. Most notably, the assumption that shareholder returns should be maximised at any cost has been challenged, further embedding sustainable investing as a future destination for asset flows.

A greater focus on combining corporate purpose and common good chimes with our own conversations with clients. As sustainability becomes a core component of capital allocation decisions, this raises the prospect of a systemic behavioural shift turning into something of a virtuous circle. As the owners of capital start to target sustainability metrics beyond their traditional financial obligations, managers of that capital will be driven to invest with those principles in mind.

As mentioned above, we are actively responding to this shift through substantially developing our in-house resources to scrutinise and map sustainability risks. Alongside the roll out of our proprietary ratings, we have also launched our Sustainable Family fund range which offer best-in-class and sustainable thematic funds.