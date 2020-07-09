Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with Liontrust's Sustainable Investment team

In this series, Investment Week speaks to some of the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 about their teams, how they construct portfolios, performance drivers and how their particular strategies may develop in the future.

In this interview, we speak to Peter Michaelis, head of the Liontrust Sustainable Investment team which won a number of awards this year. The Liontrust Sustainable Future Cautious Managed fund won the Managed Balanced category, while the Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed fund triumphed in the Managed Growth category. In addition, the team won a highly commended accolade for the Liontrust Sustainable Future Defensive Managed fund in the Managed Cautious category.

Can you tell us about the winning team behind the funds and how you construct the portfolios? What are you trying to achieve for clients?

Our aim is to deliver strong returns for clients by investing in sustainable companies. We believe these companies will experience stronger growth and have better quality management than the market gives them credit for, and we use this underappreciated advantage to seek to deliver superior performance.

The team has applied this Sustainable Future philosophy across fixed income, equity and managed funds since 2001, and we are proud to have shown strong performance against mainstream benchmarks.

This distinctive approach means we have to have a distinctive skill set on the team. Alongside the CFAs, we have postgraduate qualifications in ecology and environmental economics, which provide the foundation for our integration of sustainability into investment.

The team is 13-strong and comprises experienced investors and younger talent who have joined more recently. We are also supported by an Advisory Committee of outside experts in sustainable development who guide our longer-term thinking.

All elements of sustainable and financial analysis sit within the team, with every member responsible for all aspects relating to an investment decision. As part of this approach, the team engages with companies across a broad range of issues, from the climate emergency, through to diversity, employment and tax practices, cyber security and corporate governance.

The heart of the process is the identification of the key structural growth trends that will shape the sustainable global economy of the future. These form our 20 sustainable themes, within which we identify aligned companies. Further analysis hones this list down to those that exhibit superior sustainability management, will deliver persistently high returns on equity, and are attractively valued on a five year-view. Where all these criteria are satisfied, it becomes a potential investment for our equity portfolios and the process is similar with adaptations for our fixed income strategy.

In our managed funds, we also apply a structured asset allocation process to enhance long-term returns by adjusting exposure to equities, corporate bonds, sustainable infrastructure, gilts and cash.

What are the key parts to the sustainable investment framework you use on the funds?

The Liontrust Sustainable Investment team looks at the world through the prism of three mega trends - Better resource efficiency (cleaner), Improved health (healthier) and Greater safety and resilience (safer) - and then 20 themes within these.

Cleaner: Using our resources more efficiently (water, increasing recycling of waste, lower carbon energy sources and energy efficiency)

Healthier: Improving our quality of life through better education, healthier lifestyles and diet or better healthcare

Safer: Making the systems we rely on safer or more resilient. This includes car safety, keeping our online data safe with cybersecurity and spreading risk through appropriate insurance mechanisms

The team also shows how themes and companies are contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Every company that meets the team's thematic requirements is assessed using its sustainability matrix:

Product sustainability (rated from A to E): the extent to which a company's business helps or harms society and/or the environment.

Management quality (rated from 1 to 5): whether a company has appropriate structures, policies and practices for managing ESG risks and impacts.

Companies must score C3 or higher.

Engagement is another integral part of how the team invests. In 2019, the team met with 185 companies face to face, raised 245 key ESG issues and voted against management or abstained on proposals in at least one vote in 62% of votable meetings.

What has helped drive performance on the funds in recent years and helped the strategies meet their objectives?

What drives our returns is owning sustainable companies exposed to the transformative changes we have identified. Well-run companies whose products and operations benefit from these trends and which help to make the world cleaner, healthier and safer can thrive whatever the economic environment and are more resilient than those not doing so.

A standout example is Kingspan, one of our longest held investments. It produces thermal insulation for buildings but its leading position has enabled it to grow annual revenues by an average of over 15% over the last 25 years. In doing so, they estimate energy savings equivalent to 3.7x the electricity consumption of Greater London.

Performance has come from across our themes, from companies generating real innovation in healthcare to those helping to deliver a secure online world.

How do you think sustainable investing will evolve over the years ahead and what do you think is important to clients in this area?

The Covid-19 pandemic, climate emergency and Black Lives Matter movement are critical challenges to our model of capitalism. They show starkly where it is failing: prioritising efficiency over resilience in our healthcare systems; failing to account for the enormous cost of carbon emissions; and allowing persistent inequalities to develop within societies.

There is no option to ignore these challenges. An economy that does not protect its people from disease, destroys the environment on which it depends or fails to spread prosperity widely will fail.

The good news is that capitalism is adaptive by nature. Those companies that successfully deliver solutions to these challenges will prosper; those wedded to the old ways will struggle. Over the coming years, sustainable investing will continue to lead in finding and backing companies making our world cleaner, healthier, safer and fairer.

Clients will want greater transparency on the nature of companies in their portfolios; attribution by investment return is not enough. They will also want to see alignment with decarbonisation, health outcomes and diversity targets met. Alongside the question of how much has an investment delivered will be what impact on people and our planet have these investments had, and investment managers will have to be in a position to answer positively to both.