IW's Big Video Call: Liontrust CEO Ions on 'five years of change in five weeks', M&A and home haircuts
Adapting to new working patterns
Liontrust Asset Management CEO John Ions talks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about how the group has adapted to the huge changes in working practices over the past couple of months, including the importance of process and communication at this time.
He also shares his views on the key role for asset managers in helping boost the economy in the months ahead, why the crisis will accelerate the growth of sustainable investing, and the impact on M&A activity...
