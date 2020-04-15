IW's Big Video Call: Bev Shah warns diversity and equality are 'not just for times of bull markets'
Special two-part interview
In the second of two short interviews, City Hive founder and CEO Bev Shah talks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about why good corporate culture is still very important during this crisis.
Shah gives her views on what best practice looks like for investment companies at this time, including how to treat employees well and help ensure the entire industry ecosystem survives. They also talk...
