IW Trailblazers in Lockdown: Kate Capocci on ESG, virtual exercise classes and Tiger King

Investment Week hears from our Trailblazers - the next generation of UK investment professionals making a difference to our industry - on how they are adapting to the lockdown and coping with the coronavirus crisis.

Today, we hear from Kate Capocci, investment manager at Smith & Williamson

What are your three key tips for working from home?

Find a routine, even if you are just moving from one room to the other. I like to use my extra time in the morning to chill out on my balcony with breakfast and a coffee.

After work, I have an exercise class with some of my favourite instructors on Zoom. This way you are drawing lines as to what is work time and what is home time.

Keep in contact. My team is doing two video calls a day, just to chat and catch up. For my other projects and responsibilities, I have a call at least once a week.

The main drawback from working at home is not having face-to-face conversations and being able to collaborate.

To-do lists. To be fair, I keep these in the office, too. I don't stress myself to make sure it is all completed straight away, but it's good to have the list to make sure tasks are not missed, especially when we are out of the office and have to work harder to stay in the correct mindset.

How are you keeping in touch with work colleagues, friends and clients?

Skype, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. My life has become a string of conference calls.

On the bright side, it has made it really easy to have group chats with my friends from university who now live abroad, seeing as we are all locked down now.

Trailblazer Awards 2019: Winners' Q&A with Kate Capocci

What have you learnt already about investing in this crisis?

Move cautiously. There are going to be some fantastic stocks out there that have been oversold, but events moved a lot quicker than any of us anticipated and there has no doubt been some long-term damage to global economies.

What investment/fund opportunities are most interesting to you at the moment and where do the biggest risks lie?

There is some talk of government stimulus packages being used for green/socially responsible projects. It is nice to see that the rise of ESG and the climate change agenda have not slipped too far to the wayside in all this.

For investors, this could mean picking up some good quality, sustainable companies while they have been oversold alongside the rest of the market.

This is nothing new for investors, but the biggest risk lies with uncertainty. We cannot predict the length of the lockdowns around the world, or how exit strategies will look. We do not know if/how big the subsequent recession might be.

Timing is going to be tricky, especially with some of the more cyclical companies.