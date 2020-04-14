Investment Influencers coronavirus Q&A: James Klempster of Momentum

UK fund selectors give their unique take on the rapidly evolving global coronavirus crisis from a professional and personal perspective. Today we hear from James Klempster, director of investment management at Momentum Global Investment Management.

How does the market fallout from the coronavirus pandemic compare with other tough times during your career? Are there lessons you have learnt during your career that can help you now?

There are definitely lessons that ring true today: among the lurid headlines, we must remain cognisant of a couple of important pieces of conventional wisdom. The first is the markets will, at some point, recover. Of course, we do not know how quickly that will take place but unless you think coronavirus is unpicking the very fabric of capitalism or the financial markets, then that is a fairly safe assumption. The second assertion is that the market is likely to turn long before the newsflow does. This is, of course, the complicating factor. Investors long for certainty but, by their very nature, markets are uncertain - especially in the short term. What is key at the moment is to make sure we communicate as openly and regularly to our investors as possible to keep them on the journey to their investment outcome.

What are the key pieces of data or commentary you are looking at to help you analyse the situation?

The market has gone through a rapid emotional evolution: it seems that in a matter of weeks pricing has gone from ambivalence about the virus, through curiosity and concern and then moved into outright panic. The magnitude of market moves demonstrate that the prices now reflect a lot of bad news and it is therefore more difficult for future newsflow to be a negative surprise than it was a month ago. The magnitude of the moves both up and down demonstrate that market participants are presently struggling to put a value on the economic impact of the virus and the consequential impact on business, their stocks and debt. We are looking at a huge variety of different data to give us an impression of how much is priced in. That is never easy but at the moment, the range of potential outcomes is very wide indeed.

What shifts have you made on portfolios since the crisis intensified? How are you protecting portfolios and where are the opportunities?

When markets fall in the magnitude that they have recently, behaviourally it is tempting to run from the risk. This is an inbuilt survival mechanism that is very useful for our ancestors' survival but less helpful in markets. In fact, when the market moves as it has, an investor's impulse is to buy. We have resisted our impulse to do too much as there are so many unknowns presently in terms of how great the impact will be in the short term on both economies and businesses. The key is determining whether the market has effectively priced in the impacts of the contemporaneous supply and demand shock that we are experiencing. We think that balance sheet strength will be rewarded in the future as poorly run companies could go into liquidation, so we have made a tilt towards quality equity.

I think one important factor in the next couple of months will be when we come to realise, among all the changes to lifestyles, the individual human tragedies and the risks posed by coronavirus, that life goes on. People who earn will still consume, albeit in different ways. Today we sit in the maelstrom, but it will subside and while things may take some time to get back to normal, we are a resilient adaptable bunch and the long road up out from this crisis will be littered with opportunities for long-term investors. For now, building well-diversified portfolios means investors are not overly exposed to the risks inherent in any single business or asset class. While today might not yet be the time to be bold and take on additional risk, the longer-term opportunities are attractive and so it also does not seem to be the right time to capitulate. Patience will pay off.

What are fund managers saying to you about their biggest challenges and opportunities at the moment?

We keep a variety of different stylistic managers in our portfolios. For value managers the key concern is determining which stocks represent good value and which are ‘value traps'. This is always the case but with supply having dried up for many sectors, poorly run companies may be found wanting. But there are now some incredibly cheap companies out there, so well-chosen value stocks will be hugely rewarding in the years ahead. Quality managers have a good opportunity because many of their stocks, with very robust financials, have been sold off indiscriminately with the rest of the market. Finally, growth or momentum managers invest in many of the companies that we are still continuing to use: tech companies, for example, are much less susceptible to supply chain issues than suppliers of physical products.

How are you communicating with clients or advisers at this time? How are you adjusting to you and your teams working from home? What practical tips would you share for working in this way?

As we demonstrated during the Global Financial Crisis and market setbacks following it, communication is key. We have adapted quickly to conducting meetings in a virtual arena, such as Zoom, and so we are able to keep in touch with our clients all over the world at the click of a mouse. All firms have Business Continuity Plans (BCP) and we have invoked ours and have adapted well to the new way of working. We are able to run the portfolios as if we were in the office. We continue to meet our managers, albeit virtually, and we are just as well covered in terms of research and insights as had we been in the office. It is a testament to both the professionalism of our team and the preparedness of our BCP systems that this transition has been so smooth. It is also a salutary reminder of how powerful and positive a role technology plays when used to its full extent.

And finally, what is helping you get through the weeks at home?

We are all still adjusting to this new way of working and living. For me the key is to have a routine. I am fortunate to have a study to work in so I can separate work life from home life well. I am enjoying being able to eat meals with my family during the week which I am never normally able to do. I think we are all making extensive use of Netflix but it is important to get away from screens: exercise and fresh air provide a crucial moment to unwind and get some much needed perspective.