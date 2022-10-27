BlackRock and Vanguard: Clash of the ETF Titans

Data from last month revealed US ETF assets under management reached $1.9tn at the end of August for Vanguard, in comparison to BlackRock's $2.2tn, as Vanguard saw inflows four times higher than BlackRock throughout the month, having led its rival in inflows for the last three years.

Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said that "Vanguard has been closing in really quickly and could overtake them within a year at this rate".

Different approaches

James Yardley, senior research analyst at Chelsea Financial Services, explained that Vanguard's more focused approach "with fewer offerings and a clear focus on cost" has been working better, compared to BlackRock's offer of "a much wider array of products".

Speaking to Investment Week, Andreas Zingg, head of multi-asset at Vanguard Europe, said that Vanguard's small size offering was due to the firm not wanting to launch funds for "commercial opportunity".

Zingg argued that "there are too many products out there" in the ETF market, with the investment universe facing a "product proliferation".

He was especially critical of inverse ETFs, stating that they "should not be on a stock exchange" due to their complexity, arguing that it was irresponsible to put out a product that needs an explanation.

However, Zingg did add: "Nevertheless, for example, the ESG trend was a new trend, and you see our ESG products coming out, so we are not saying that the product offerings will stay the same, but we will never launch products at the same pace as some of our competitors."

BlackRock did not respond to a request for comment.

Kenneth Lamont, senior fund analyst for Morningstar, described the two firms as "starkly different companies", explaining that Vanguard, built on the principles of its founder Jack Bogle, is "shaped by an almost religious belief" of the long term investment merits of the efficient market.

He explained: "Vanguard runs a relatively narrow range of low cost core beta funds and tends to eschew the trends du jour in favour of time weathered approaches to investing when it does step away from core index offerings."

In contrast, Lamont argued that BlackRock's iShares "plays the fund supermarket role" by providing a vast suite of products hoping to stop investors needing to leave the firm's ecosystem.

Psarofagis agreed, stating: "Vanguard is the leader in plain vanilla exposure. iShares is trying to do more. Although Vanguard is closing in very fast in the US, they have very little market share abroad, where iShares is a very dominate player (they have 44% share in Europe, Vanguard only has 6%)."

However, Ben Yearsley, director of Fairview Investing, argued that Vanguard has been "arguably more in your face" as of late, at least in the UK, recently launching a national TV campaign.

Psarofagis also noted: "Vanguard tends to have very disciplined holders that steadily allocate even during bad markets. Many of iShares ETFs (especially credit and other fixed income) are used heavily by institutional investors, so the flows tend to gyrate a bit more."

While both have a variety of clientele, Vanguard's traditional investor base is retail investors and those that directly serve retail investors, such as financial advisors. In contrast, Blackrock has large businesses dealing with those such as institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds, and does not, for example, have direct retail platforms.

Yearsley said Vanguard has generally been more "innovative than Blackrock", explaining that the benefit of being primarily passive "is you do not have the issues of underperformance".

He added: "I still (probably unfairly) think of Blackrock as an active house - despite the AUM stats telling you otherwise!"

The unique ownership structure of Vanguard was also identified as a positive factor for the firm's success. Vanguard is owned by the fund managed by the firm and therefore by its customers, which Yearsley said means "no shareholders to answer to and no quarterly earnings targets to hit, making it easier to plan for the long term".

Duopoly?

With BlackRock's $8tn AUM and Vanguard's $7.2tn, both firms dominate the passive market, together controlling 63% of ETF AUM in the US.

While Lamont noted that "both offer some of the cheapest core trackers available", there were still some concerns about the domination of the market.

Yardley said: "The market remains pretty competitive and the barriers to entry remain fairly low, so it is hard to imagine Vanguard or BlackRock would be able to raise their charges anytime soon. If they did, new competitors would quickly emerge."

Yearsley added that the competition between the two should "hopefully lead to lower charges in the long run, and it has not seemed to put innovative competition off - think of HANetf in the UK as an example."

However, Psarofagis warned that the concentration could "force other issuers to get crazy with new launches, like single stock ETFs because they cannot compete with [Vanguard and BlackRock] anymore".

Yardley added that the danger was around more specialist or niche products that BlackRock offers, "which often still charge active prices for a passive service".

"I do not expect to pay 70bps for any passive product. This is disappointing, but hopefully we will continue to see pressure on fees and a fall in prices over time," he said.

Psarofagis also raised the issue of voting rights "where few companies have the bulk of the votes".

Lamont agreed, adding that it was a problem that "the concentration of stock voting power is in just a couple of firms".

"How they choose to interact with portfolio companies and how they choose to vote can have influences on the market at large and should be monitored and better understood," he concluded.